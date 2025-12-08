15 Best Characters In The Pokémon Anime, Ranked
In 2026, "Pokémon" celebrates its 30th anniversary, commemorating the release of the original games in Japan. Since then, it's become one of Nintendo's most successful franchises, spanning video games, toys, trading cards, and of course, television. The "Pokémon" anime franchise debuted in 1997, predating even the series' localization in the west in 1998, exploring the adventures of a young 10-year-old Pokémon trainer who wants to be the very best, like no one ever was.
In the 30 years since "Pokémon" began, the anime series has covered 9 generations of "Pokémon" games, crossing 1,000 episodes and over 20 seasons. It was only recently that the series' original protagonist ended his journey, allowing for a new generation of characters to take center-stage in "Pokémon Horizons," but there are also plenty of supporting characters and deuteragonists who have captured fans' hearts.
These 15 are the ones we still remember over 20 years later, shaping not just the "Pokémon" franchise, but our childhoods as well.
15. Cynthia
Although Cynthia's anime appearances are far fewer than Ash Ketchum or his traveling companions, she occupies a special place in the hearts of "Pokémon" fans. Cynthia debuted as the Sinnoh region champion in the fourth generation games "Pokémon Diamond & Pearl," flexing her knowledge as an archaeologist to help players defeat the nefarious Team Galactic. She's made subsequent appearances in games like "Pokémon Black 2 & White 2," and she's especially favored by fans due to how powerful a Pokémon Trainer she is, so the anime adaptation of the video game character had a lot to live up to.
Fortunately, "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl" met expectations with their Cynthia, who even in her first appearances shows off a kind of gravitas and generosity that makes her stature in the Sinnoh region feel well-deserved. Defeating her in battle quickly becomes a goal for Ash, but she's not the type of trainer who antagonizes Ash. She even travels with him from time to time, and has made frequent appearances since in "Pokémon the Series: Black & White," as well as "Pokémon Journeys."
14. Alain
Alain has a unique role in "Pokémon," given he's an original character created for a limited series revolving around Mega Evolution released in 2014 and 2015. Alain is introduced with the simple goal of defeating every Mega Evolved Pokémon in battle with his trusty Charizard, but throughout the four specials, he befriends a young trainer named Mairin, and begins to shed some of his tough, brooding exterior. It's also revealed, surprisingly, that he's working with the nefarious Team Flare to locate all the known Mega Stones.
Alain eventually crosses over to the mainline "Pokémon" anime during "Pokémon the Series: XY," becoming a rival to Ash while Team Flare furthers their plans to capture the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde. Alain, obviously, ends up helping Ash stop Team Flare, even going as far as to discarding his own Charizard's Mega Stone given that he received it from Team Flare's leader, Lysandre. He later returned to the anime during the World Coronation Series in "Pokémon Journeys," revealing himself to be one of the strongest trainers, even if his initial allegiances may have been misguided.
13. Lillie
Compared to her in-game counterpart from "Pokémon Sun & Moon," Lillie's anime iteration pales in comparison. The mysterious girl in the games plays a significant role in the story not only as the trainer who possesses the enigmatic Legendary Pokemon Cosmog, but later she's revealed to be the estranged daughter of Lusamine, president of the Aether Foundation obsessed with capturing interdimensional Pokémon known as Ultra Beasts. However, in "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon," Lillie has a much simpler role as a classmate of Ash's at Melemele Island's Pokémon School.
Lillie definitely has a lot of growth throughout the series, going from a girl who's scared to even touch a Pokémon to befriending them, particularly her own Alolan Vulpix. Thankfully, the anime eventually does adapt Lillie's family drama with Lusamine, and is aided by Ash and their classmates in stopping Lusamine from fusing herself with an Ultra Beast known as Nihilego. By the time "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon" ends, Lillie's become a fearless member of the Ultra Guardians, helping to protect the Alola region from unknown entities.
12. Cilan
Cilan essentially took over for the role of Brock in the "Pokémon" anime during "Pokémon the Series: Black & White," the first to not feature Brock in a major capacity since the second season. As a Gym Leader from Unova and self-proclaimed connoisseur in many different fields, he provided a fresh yet familiar energy to Ash's adventures. Though his priorities never lie with becoming a stronger trainer (despite being a Gym Leader with his brothers Chili and Cress), he's best utilized in the anime during filler episodes in which his special skills come to good use.
Among Cilan's many skills include cooking, detective work, and science, though he also has his fair share of weaknesses. He also has a mysterious fear of the Pokémon Purrloin, though it's never revealed where exactly it came from. Overall, Cilan is far from Ash's best companion throughout one of the longest-running animes of all time, but he was a welcome supporting presence in many episodes of "Black & White."
11. Liko
Liko is the only character on this list who doesn't hail from the same "Pokémon" series as Ash Ketchum. Following the end of Ash's adventures in "Pokémon Journeys," the anime series was rebooted with a new slate of protagonists, with original character Liko being their stand-out. Hailing from the Paldea region, Liko's goal is not to become a powerful trainer like Ash but to understand Pokémon, attending Indigo Academy and befriending her first starter Pokémon, Sprigatito. She later meets Roy and his Fuecoco, and they become traveling companions exploring the world of Pokémon.
Character-wise, Liko has many similarities to Ash, namely her driven sense of adventure and love for Pokémon, but she's also wildly different in personality. Compared to the fiery Ash, Liko is a lot more introverted and less sure of what her future holds, which makes her story a lot more emotional than Ash's is at times. Though her story is only just beginning, it's possible that eventually we'll consider "Pokémon Horizons" an essential anime series everyone should watch, and it'll no doubt be all because of her growth.
10. Jessie & James
Prepare for trouble! And make it double! We couldn't not include this inseparable duo on this list, given how iconic they are as longtime staples of the anime. Jessie and James are agents of Team Rocket, a criminal organization in the first two generations of "Pokémon" games. Though they were designed for the anime, they transitioned to making in-game appearances with "Pokémon Yellow," as well as its Nintendo Switch remakes "Let's Go Pikachu!" and "Let's Go, Eevee!"
While some consider Jessie and James to be the best anime villains of all time, anyone who's watched the show knows their schemes more often than not add comedic relief rather than actual stakes. The two, along with their sidekick Meowth, often end up "blasting off again" after failed attempts to capture Ash's Pikachu or other Pokémon. Although they're quite ineffective as antagonists, they're maybe the most recurring characters in the anime aside from Ash himself, and their presence elevates many great episodes of the series, especially ones where they're forced to work with Ash.
9. Clemont
Whereas Cilan took the role of Brock in "Pokémon the Series: Black & White," Clemont takes over for the subsequent "Pokémon the Series: XY." The Electric-type Gym Leader of Lumiose City, Clemont is a brilliant inventor... even though his engineering skills leave a lot to be desired. More often than not, his inventions go awry, prompting vicious burns from his younger sister Bonnie, who also joins Ash and Serena on their travels in the Kalos region. However, what Clemont lacks in practical abilities, whether it be engineering, athletics, or social skills, he makes up for in intelligence.
Specifically, Clemont is a much more appreciated presence in the anime than Cilan, who despite his own proficiencies and strong moments tended to annoy many fans with his know-it-all personality. Clemont is a lot more humble, and when he's not, he certainly gets humbled by having Bonnie around. Simply put, his a-dork-able akin to the most likable main characters from "The Big Bang Theory" was a smart move from the creators of the "Pokémon" anime, especially knowing the drastic increase in quality throughout the "XY" series.
8. May
May was a huge departure for "Pokémon" fans, replacing Ash's longtime companion Misty with a brand-new character, but not only that, she's based on the protagonist from "Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire," the third generation games, rather than a Hoenn region gym leader. However, May, along with her younger brother Max, were quickly beloved by "Pokémon" fans as a welcome addition to the anime, possibly due to the consistency of the series keeping Ash and Brock as traveling companions.
May's journey in the anime would also set the stage for future female protagonists in the "Pokémon" anime, as she eschews the thrill of Pokémon battles to compete in Pokémon Contests, which also debuted in the third generation of the franchise. However, compared to Ash's later companions, she lacks a whole lot of character progression aside from generally being determined and prone to fits of rage, but as a result, she doesn't stand out as well compared to more iconic characters in her place.
7. Paul
Ash has had many rivals over the course of the "Pokémon" anime, but few have actually gained the respect of fans. Gary Oak's nasally voice still haunts fans' nightmares, and other fans still complain about Trip from "Pokémon the Series: Black & White," but there's one exception to this rule: Paul, Ash's rival in "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl," whose determination to become a powerful trainer like Ash produces some serious results that challenges Ash throughout his journeys in Sinnoh, and if Paul's strength isn't challenging, it's definitely his aloof and at times cruel personality.
However, even for a supporting character in "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl," Paul goes through a lot in the series. After being defeated in battle by Frontier Brain Brandon, Paul readjusts his own attitude towards Pokémon battling, gaining respect not only for Ash but for his own Pokémon. Their three-episode arc battling at the Sinnoh region's Lily of the Valley Conference is a high point for many fans in the entire anime's history, proving to be one of the best anime fights of all time, especially across this franchise.
6. Iris
In the fifth generation game "Pokémon White," Iris is the Gym Leader of the Unova region's Dragon-type gym in Opelucid City, the rebellious counterpart to Drayden in "Pokémon Black." In their sequels, "Pokémon Black 2 & White 2," Iris has risen the ranks and become the Champion of the Unova region altogether, but it's arguable that her popularity in the corresponding anime series was a reason for her in-game relevance.
As revealed in "Pokémon the Series: Black & White," Iris hails from the Village of Dragons, a hometown for Dragon-type trainers, and where Iris felt taken care of by the rare typed Pokémon. She later joins Ash and Cilan on their adventures with her companion Axew, training to become a Dragon Master. By the end of her journey in "Pokémon the Series: Black & White," Drayden has opted to suggest Iris as his replacement at the Opelucid Gym, but by the time Iris returned in "Pokémon Journeys," she's fulfilled her in-game destiny of becoming the Unova Champion.
5. Dawn
Similarly to May, Dawn is essentially an adaptation of one of the in-game protagonists of "Pokémon Diamond & Pearl" for the anime's "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl." However, unlike May, Dawn stands strongly on her own as an anime protagonist, and while she's far from the strongest anime character in all of "Pokémon," we could've watched an entire season of just her and not Ash. At least, that's how "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl" begins with its first episode, "Following A Maiden's Voyage," which primarily follows the beginning of Dawn's adventure in a way that parallels the very first episode with Ash.
Though Dawn's goals of competing in Pokémon Contests is similar to May's, she stands out due to her own self-assuredness. She's even a really great friend to Ash, something that cannot be said about some of his other female companions (*cough* Misty and Iris *cough*). As if that's not reason enough for fans to love her, Dawn reappears numerous times in the series, in "Pokémon the Series: Black & White" and "Pokémon Journeys," both of which showcase her continued resolve and competitive attitude.
4. Misty
It's hard to find a more iconic anime deuteragonist than Misty, who debuted in the very first episode of the "Pokémon" anime alongside Ash. What was supposed to be a normal day of fishing for Misty turned sideways when Ash, fleeing the pursuit of Pidgey while trying to get Pikachu to a Pokémon Center, stole her bicycle and left her stranded. In fact, Misty initially joins Ash on his journey out of petty spite, wanting him to pay her back for destroying the bike with one of Pikachu's Electric-type attacks.
It's later revealed that Misty is one of several Gym Leaders in Cerulean City, but even after Ash wins the Cascade Badge from her doting sisters, she still stays with Ash throughout Kanto, as well as the Orange Islands and Johto story arcs, as well. However, she shows significant improvement towards Ash as the series progresses, becoming one of his best allies and even willing to forgive him for destroying her bike. Even her returning appearances in seasons like "Pokémon the Series: Ruby & Sapphire" and "Pokémon Journeys" showcase how much she'd grown as a character, compared to her earlier fits of rage.
3. Brock
Though many fans prefer Misty, it's hard to deny how much of a constant Brock has been in Ash's travels throughout the Pokémon world. Like in the respective Gen 1 games, Brock is first encountered as the Gym Leader of Pewter City specializing in Rock-type Pokémon. However, preferring to care for Pokémon than battle with them, he tags along on Ash's journeys through Kanto with Misty. Not only is Brock a reliable companion, but he ends up staying all throughout Ash's adventures in Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh.
What's most admirable about Brock a character is his consistency. Though he's very much an older brother figure to Ash and companions like May or Dawn, he can be quite immature, especially when it comes to wooing ladies. His strengths aren't in battling, but more domestic chores, which becomes especially prominent in "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl," when Brock realizes his true calling might be becoming a Pokémon Doctor. Brock's caring nature shows a very different side of the beloved franchise than Ash's competitiveness, and it's an integral part of what makes those early seasons of the anime work.
2. Serena
Serena plays a bit of a different role in the "Pokémon" anime compared to Ash's previous female companions. Though she and Ash begin their journey in the Kalos region, their history goes back to their childhoods at a Kanto summer camp, where Ash inspired Serena to never give up on her dreams. Years later, though Ash has no memory of this, it's resulted in a bit of a crush on Serena's side as she joins Ash's adventure through Kalos alongside Clemont and Bonnie, pursuing a career in Pokémon Showcases. However, her first loss results in a major moment for any character in the "Pokémon" anime.
"A Showcase Debut" is easily one of the best episodes of the "Pokémon" anime purely because of how Serena, after nearly being discouraged to continue after her loss in the Coumarine City Showcase, is reminded of her promise to Ash as a child and renews her dedication, chopping off her hair and donning a new outfit as a sign of transformation (and a subtle nod to "Pokémon X & Y" introducing character customization for the first time in the series). By the time she and Ash part ways at the end of "Pokémon the Series: XY," she even plants a smooch on Ash to say goodbye, which feels incredibly progressive, at least by "Pokémon" anime standards.
1. Ash Ketchum
It'd be hard to argue that Ash Ketchum isn't the best character in the "Pokémon" anime, given that he appears in over 1,000 episodes of the show. That being said, as far as character development goes, Ash doesn't go through a lot of it over the 20+ years of television he starred in. While his journey begins with him vowing to be the very best trainer alongside his trusty Pikachu, most of his adventures feel like resets as he rebuilds his team every region, battles through each gym challenge, and crosses paths with many Legendary Pokémon.
However, we'd be remiss not to include Ash in this spot after he finally won the Pokémon World Coronation Series in the final season with a team including Pikachu, Gengar, Sirfetch'd, Mega Lucario, Dragonite, and Dracovish, though we're a little disappointed that some of Ash's best Pokémon, like Greninja or Charizard, didn't return for his winning team. Still, while "Pokémon" can survive without Ash Ketchum, his relentless optimism was a defining trait of the anime for over two decades, and his final victory wasn't just hard-won, it was well-earned.