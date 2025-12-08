15 Best Characters In The Pokémon Anime, Ranked

In 2026, "Pokémon" celebrates its 30th anniversary, commemorating the release of the original games in Japan. Since then, it's become one of Nintendo's most successful franchises, spanning video games, toys, trading cards, and of course, television. The "Pokémon" anime franchise debuted in 1997, predating even the series' localization in the west in 1998, exploring the adventures of a young 10-year-old Pokémon trainer who wants to be the very best, like no one ever was.

In the 30 years since "Pokémon" began, the anime series has covered 9 generations of "Pokémon" games, crossing 1,000 episodes and over 20 seasons. It was only recently that the series' original protagonist ended his journey, allowing for a new generation of characters to take center-stage in "Pokémon Horizons," but there are also plenty of supporting characters and deuteragonists who have captured fans' hearts.

These 15 are the ones we still remember over 20 years later, shaping not just the "Pokémon" franchise, but our childhoods as well.