15 Best Episodes Of The Pokémon Anime

Most shows are lucky if they make it past one season, but when you're a franchise as massive as "Pokémon," there's no amount of seasons that would be enough, it seems. While the "Pokémon" games started in 1996 with "Pocket Monsters Red & Green" for the Game Boy, it was only a year later that an animated series premiered on TV Tokyo, spawning one of the longest-running anime of all time.

Each season of the "Pokémon" anime follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old boy who begins his journey to become a Pokémon master with his first partner Pokémon, Pikachu. Along the way, Ash catches more Pokémon, competes in tournaments, and befriends powerful trainers. It's one of the few anime series where there's no correct order to watch, given that each episode stands on its own as much as it tells an ongoing story of Ash's travels across the world of Pokémon.

With over 1,000 episodes over the past 25-plus years, there are too many memorable moments in the Pokémon series and movies to name, but these are some of our picks for the best episodes throughout the franchise's run.