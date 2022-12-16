Pokémon Is Concluding The Journey Of Ash And Pikachu, New Series With New Characters To Launch

One thing that is often said about anime series, and a reason why they're "superior" to American cartoons, is that they tend to have actual story arcs and endings. The characters reach their goal and the story comes to a natural conclusion, rather than just keeping on forever until it gets canceled.

Granted, there are exceptions on both sides, with plenty of American cartoons offering serialized stories with clear endings, and anime shows that simply refuse to change and end, like "Doraemon," "Anpanman," "Crayon Shin-chan," and, to a certain extent, "Pokémon." As hugely popular as the anime and the games are, the reason why many '90s kids (like me) gravitated towards "Digimon" over "Pokémon" is that the story of Tai and his fellow Digi-destined had a clear ending, while Ash remained a perpetual 10-year-old going on the same adventures over and over for years on end.

Except, not anymore. The past few years have seen the franchise reinvent itself with better animation and proper story arcs, all building up to the moment Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town finally became a world champion at the Pokémon World Coronation Series Masters Eight Tournament, earning the title of being the very best, like no one ever was.

With nowhere else for the eternally youthful 10-year-old to go, the Pokémon Company is looking for a clean slate for the future of the anime, and to do so, Ash and Pikachu are retiring to the great Pokémon house in the country. That's right, say goodbye to your childhood, because "Pokémon" is getting new protagonists.