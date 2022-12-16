Pokémon Is Concluding The Journey Of Ash And Pikachu, New Series With New Characters To Launch
One thing that is often said about anime series, and a reason why they're "superior" to American cartoons, is that they tend to have actual story arcs and endings. The characters reach their goal and the story comes to a natural conclusion, rather than just keeping on forever until it gets canceled.
Granted, there are exceptions on both sides, with plenty of American cartoons offering serialized stories with clear endings, and anime shows that simply refuse to change and end, like "Doraemon," "Anpanman," "Crayon Shin-chan," and, to a certain extent, "Pokémon." As hugely popular as the anime and the games are, the reason why many '90s kids (like me) gravitated towards "Digimon" over "Pokémon" is that the story of Tai and his fellow Digi-destined had a clear ending, while Ash remained a perpetual 10-year-old going on the same adventures over and over for years on end.
Except, not anymore. The past few years have seen the franchise reinvent itself with better animation and proper story arcs, all building up to the moment Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town finally became a world champion at the Pokémon World Coronation Series Masters Eight Tournament, earning the title of being the very best, like no one ever was.
With nowhere else for the eternally youthful 10-year-old to go, the Pokémon Company is looking for a clean slate for the future of the anime, and to do so, Ash and Pikachu are retiring to the great Pokémon house in the country. That's right, say goodbye to your childhood, because "Pokémon" is getting new protagonists.
The end of an era
A new trailer released by The Pokémon Company reveals that the final arc of the "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" anime will kick off in Japan on January 13, 2023 with 11 special episodes celebrating Ash's 25-year journey, bringing back fan-favorite characters like Brock and Misty as we say goodbye to this installment of the franchise. The official press release says the episodes will "offer a glimpse at what the future may hold" for Ash, so there is a chance we get an epilogue with ash actually growing up!
There is no word on when the episodes will premiere in the West, but Netflix has the streaming rights and they should air at some point in 2023.
After those 11 episodes, a brand new anime series will premiere in April 2023 with new protagonists, named Liko and Roy in the Japanese version. The anime will feature the most recent set of starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" video games.
While it is emotionally devastating to see Ash and Pikachu's story come to an end (even typing this, I am still in denial over the news), it makes sense. The anime was always a glorified TV commercial for the games, but it's hard to really highlight the new generations when Pikachu is still the face of the franchise. Starting fresh, with new protagonists bonding with the new starters, is the logical step forward.
Still, for those of us who grew up with Ash and Pikachu, this is very special and emotional. After 25 years, Ash and Pikachu are taking a well-earned rest. Goodbye, you two, you really were the very best.