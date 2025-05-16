15 Longest-Running Anime Of All Time, Ranked By Episode Count

A great anime series can leave its mark in as few as a dozen installments, but there's something to be said for a show that stretches out its story over years or even decades and reaps the benefits of maximizing the time viewers have spent with its characters. The lengthiest anime shows cover wide thematic ground too — unlike American television animation, where the longest-running shows tend to be loose, endlessly resettable comedies in which continuity is basically thrown out the window, Japan's anime industry has been able to produce numerous long-lasting series in the serialized adventure genre. The absolute longest-running ones, though, tend to be geared towards young children.

Producing a ranking of anime series by episode count is challenging due to the various franchises out there consisting of multiple series. Therefore, for the purposes of this ranking, we're considering only continuous Japanese runs, with no more than two years of hiatus sans new episodes. Good luck starting any of these today.