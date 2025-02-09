The Correct Order To Watch The Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise

If you're anything like me, a certain segment of your childhood revolved around watching "Yu-Gi-Oh!" The cards were important too, don't get me wrong, but the show is what riveted me — gluing me to the TV every Saturday morning even with the frequently ridiculous dialogue of the 4Kids dub (let's be honest, it's iconic). If that was your childhood too, then you may be surprised to learn just how many different "Yu-Gi-Oh!" shows and movies have come out since then. The franchise has never let up for a second, making the task of watching everything a tall one, to say the least.

Following the original series, there were a few spin-off projects before creator Kazuki Takahashi developed a proper successor to his series, "Yu-Gi-Oh! GX," which blended the original formula with the "magic school" genre. When that was done, he created "Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's," which put the card games on motorcycles. Both of these sequel shows received a lot of mainstream attention outside of Japan, but the franchise has become a bit more niche in the years since. The shows have kept on coming, though. Along with a handful of animated films, here's the basic list of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" projects in release order, with one notable exception — we've put the 2016 film "Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions" a bit earlier on the list for reasons that I'll explain later. Otherwise, release order is still the best way to watch the property:

"Yu-Gi-Oh!" (1998), also known as "Season 0"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Capsule Monsters"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! GX"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal and Zexal 2"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens"

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!"

If that sounds confusing, don't worry, it is. Let's break it down a little further and look at some alternative ways to watch for those who don't need to see every single "Yu-Gi-Oh!" project in release order.