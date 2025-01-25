15 Best Anime Movies & TV Shows On Crunchyroll

If you're an anime fan or curious about the globally beloved animation medium from Japan, a Crunchyroll subscription is a no-brainer. The streaming service is the premier platform for viewing anime movies and shows, along with selling these programs and their related merchandise. With its library of titles constantly growing, there's always something to watch on Crunchyroll for anime fans of every level and interest. This catalog spans from the formative classics that brought anime to international audiences to modern hit shows and movies to check out.

Simply put, Crunchyroll offers something for everyone, genre-wise, including slice-of-life stories, sports anime, romance, and bloodcurdling horror titles. With so much to choose from, it can be tough to settle on a show or movie to make your next anime obsession. Fortunately, /Film is here with our own list of must-watch recommendations. Here are the 15 best anime movies and TV shows available to stream on Crunchyroll.