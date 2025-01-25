15 Best Anime Movies & TV Shows On Crunchyroll
If you're an anime fan or curious about the globally beloved animation medium from Japan, a Crunchyroll subscription is a no-brainer. The streaming service is the premier platform for viewing anime movies and shows, along with selling these programs and their related merchandise. With its library of titles constantly growing, there's always something to watch on Crunchyroll for anime fans of every level and interest. This catalog spans from the formative classics that brought anime to international audiences to modern hit shows and movies to check out.
Simply put, Crunchyroll offers something for everyone, genre-wise, including slice-of-life stories, sports anime, romance, and bloodcurdling horror titles. With so much to choose from, it can be tough to settle on a show or movie to make your next anime obsession. Fortunately, /Film is here with our own list of must-watch recommendations. Here are the 15 best anime movies and TV shows available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Fist of the North Star
One of the most influential anime shows of all time is 1984's "Fist of the North Star," adapting Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's manga series. Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth, modern civilization has collapsed, giving way to the rise of dangerous roving gangs and cruel warlords. Martial artist Kenshiro dedicates his life to protecting those from the rampant evil across the desert wasteland. This pits Kenshiro against formidable rival factions of martial artists, in addition to vicious despots trying to seize power from the widespread chaos.
At first glance, "Fist of the North Star" looks and feels like a martial arts twist on the "Mad Max" franchise, but it goes far beyond that comparison. With its stylized fight sequences, the series set a high water mark for anime action and many of its set pieces hold up decades later. Kenshiro sets an enduring anime loner protagonist archetype while the show's post-apocalyptic setting is hauntingly brought to life. The classic "Fist of the North Star" series is available to stream on Crunchyroll and is perfect to revisit or experience for the first time.
Akira
Filmmaker Katsuhiro Otomo got to adapt his own manga series "Akira" into an acclaimed 1988 animated movie of the same name. Set in a cyberpunk vision of Tokyo, or Neo-Tokyo, in 2019, "Akira" features a world run by corrupt governments, power-hungry corporations, and violent street gangs. Young biker Tetsuo Shima possesses enough psionic potential to level Neo-Tokyo, with his best friend Shōtarō Kaneda scrambling to stop him. This escalates to the government and resistance forces being drawn into the conflict, with the fate of the city hanging in the balance.
Simply put, "Akira" is one of the best anime movies ever made – and one of the best animated films, period. With its story streamlined for the adaptation, once "Akira" kicks into high gear, it rarely lets up, taking its audience on a high-octane ride through Neo-Tokyo. The movie stands with "Blade Runner" as one of the most definitive films within the cyberpunk genre, helping popularize it in the '80s. Gorgeously rendered and with an all-time rousing original score to elevate the proceedings, "Akira" remains an absolute pinnacle of the medium.
Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz
Crunchyroll has a robust selection of "Gundam" titles, the long-running franchise of giant human-piloted mechs battling for supremacy. One of the absolute best is "Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz," compiling the limited series "New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz" into a feature film. The story has the fragile peace between Earth and its space colonies threatened by the machinations of the villainous Dekim Barton. A group of Gundam pilots decide to leap into action one last time to stop Dekim's rebellion and expose his plot.
The movie version of "Endless Waltz" organically condenses the story into an action-packed viewing experience, with some of the franchise's best Gundam fights. The classic mechs get an evocative redesign while the overall art design is moodier and more atmospheric than previous "Gundam" titles. Largely accessible, "Endless Waltz" opened the franchise to wider international audiences in the late '90s. With its dark and exciting vibe, the series showcases what has made the "Gundam" franchise endure for decades.
Cowboy Bebop
Easily one of the greatest science fiction anime series of all time, 1998's "Cowboy Bebop" broke the anime mold and helped the medium go mainstream in the United States. Set in a dystopian future as humanity colonizes other planets in the solar system, the show follows the crew of the mercenary vessel, the Bebop. The group's de facto leader is Spike Spiegel, a laidback bounty hunter and former mob assassin. As the Bebop carries out jobs around the cosmos, Spike's past comes back to haunt him and place him in danger once again.
From its jazz-heavy soundtrack to its moody sci-fi visuals, "Cowboy Bebop" plays like a neo-noir across the stars. Though most of the episodes keep the proceedings relatively light-hearted and fun, the show can turn into darker and sadder tones on a dime, hitting like a gut punch. However, the main constant of "Cowboy Bebop" is that the show is always effortlessly cool as it plays with the genre. The perfect gateway anime, "Cowboy Bebop" continues to stand the test of time as an accessible pinnacle of the medium.
Fruits Basket
As far as slice-of-life anime series go, there are few more ubiquitous with the genre than "Fruits Basket," adapting Natsuki Takaya's long-running manga series. Series protagonist Tohru Honda, a young orphan, meets the mysterious Sohma family, who are each linked to a different animal in the Chinese zodiac. When the family members experience strong emotions, they are cursed to temporarily transform into their respective animals. Through Tohru, the Sohma family learns to overcome their unresolved pain as she sets out to free them from their curse.
"Fruits Basket" warmly invites in audiences before raising the magical stakes and darker tones to the story, making them feel like a natural progression. Tohru's relationship with the Sohma family is the emotional core of the series and its growth is the real payoff for the story. In contrast to many anime series of its time, in the early 2000s, "Fruits Basket" is quite frank with how it addresses raw emotions and trauma. Crunchyroll has both the classic "Fruits Basket" series from 2001 and its 2019 remake, the latter being more expansive and faithful to the source material.
One Piece
One of the longest-running single anime series ever is "One Piece," adapting Eiichiro Oda's globally beloved manga series. Starting in 2003, the anime adaptation of "One Piece" has run for over a thousand episodes and counting, with over a dozen spin-off animated movies along the way. The story is set in a world where rival pirate gangs navigate the high seas, taking on the World Government's Navy. Protagonist Monkey D. Luffy leads the Straw Hat Pirates to search for the mythical One Piece, with its holder recognized as the King of the Pirates.
There's a reason why "One Piece" is one of the most enduring and widely recognized anime of all time – it's very good. With its pirate premise, "One Piece" is as swashbuckling as it gets, elevated with a whole host of fan-favorite characters and memorable antagonists. Even with its prolonged run, "One Piece" still feels like it hasn't overstayed its welcome, finding fun new directions for its story. If you're looking to stream every "One Piece" episode and movie, either dubbed or subbed, Crunchyroll has you covered.
Sword of the Stranger
While there are countless samurai series and movies available to stream on Crunchyroll, the gold standard for the genre is 2007's "Sword of the Stranger." Set during the tumultuous Sengoku Period in feudal Japan, a boy named Kotaro is hunted relentlessly by Ming Chinese warriors. He is taken in by wandering swordsman Nanashi who is trying to reconcile with his deeply troubled past. This leads to a grand adventure, filled with mystical conspiracy and bloody betrayal as Kotaro's importance to the Ming is revealed.
Hauntingly designed and rendered, "Sword of the Stranger" contains some of the best sword fights ever brought to life in animation. The movie brings all the fire and blood-soaked fury that fans of the samurai genre could hope for, with a thrilling story to power it along. There is a dark somberness to "Sword of the Stranger," but the movie remembers to maintain its escapist enjoyment. Evocative and intense, "Sword of the Stranger" is a masterclass in beautiful violence from start to finish.
Attack on Titan
As bombastically epic as it is unrelentingly grim, "Attack on Titan" was consistently one of the most intense anime shows on the air during its run from 2013 to 2023. Based on the manga series by Hajime Isayama, the series is set in a steampunk world of rival kingdoms protecting themselves behind massive walls. These walls defend them from Titans, towering humanoids that mindlessly destroy and eat anyone that crosses their path. After losing his mother to the Titans, young Eren Yeager vows revenge and joins an elite military force to take them down.
Right from the opening episode, "Attack on Titan" signals how vicious the stakes and spectacle are going to be. As soon as the foundations of Isayama's world and its initial ensemble cast are set, the story weaves in a tragic mystery that grows more twisted as it progresses. There is a constant sense that any skirmish could result in the death of a beloved character, and it often does, heightening the continuing tension. A sweeping tale of vengeance and generational trauma, "Attack on Titan" is a great example of anime for newcomers to the medium, and it shows just how heartbreakingly intense storytelling in the anime medium can be.
Haikyu!!
From "Slam Dunk" to "Blue Lock," there is a multitude of sports anime to choose from, all kinetically and stylishly rendered. "Haikyu!!," based on the manga series by Haruichi Furudate, focuses on high school volleyball, with the anime adaptation beginning in 2014. Teenager Shoyo Hinata vows to become a professional volleyball player, inspiring his teammates to improve their game. Hinata learns to work with his arch-rival Tobio Kageyama when the two join the same team as they face even greater competition at the national tournament.
You don't have to be a fan or even necessarily familiar with volleyball to appreciate and enjoy the show. "Haikyu!!" is easily one of the best sports anime ever made, accurate to the game itself while still being immensely engaging and entertaining. Even beyond Hinata and Kageyama, "Haiyu!!" still takes the time to build out its memorable ensemble cast. Running for four seasons, the main series and movie "Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle" are available to stream on Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia
With the superhero genre one of the biggest in the world, Japan takes its own approach to it with the anime series "My Hero Academia." Adapting Kōhei Horikoshi's manga of the same name, the series takes place in a world where gifted people develop powers, known as Quirks. Protagonist Izuku Midoriya trains to become a Pro Hero with his classmates at U.A. High School, led by the famed superhero All Might. However, the school and its students are targeted by the insidious League of Villains, led by the sinister All For One.
With its high school setting and core premise, "My Hero Academia" combines superhero spectacle with coming-of-age emotional stakes. Each of Izuku's classmates is likable in their own way, either as rivals or friends to the aspiring Pro Hero. All For One and his protege Tomura Shigaraki make for instantly memorable antagonists, particularly Tomura as he embraces his inner villain. Unfailingly exciting, episodes of "My Hero Academia" and its spinoff anime movies are available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Your Name
One of the most beautiful standalone anime films released in years is 2016's "Your Name," which blends fantasy and teenage romance. Rural high schooler Mitsuha Miyamizu begins randomly changing bodies with Taki Tachibana, a teenage boy living in Tokyo. As the two begin to experience life through each others' eyes, they grow closer through their unique connection. However, as Taki tries to find a way to meet Mitsuha in their own bodies, he runs into a tragic complication.
"Your Name" is stunningly rendered, offering a lush contrast between Mitsuha's verdant hometown and Taki's bustling Tokyo neighborhoods. And even beyond its "Freaky Friday" premise, there are plenty of surprises and plot twists to keep viewers on their toes for the whole runtime. These twists are made all the more effective by how much the audience genuinely gets invested in Taki and Mitsuha's dynamic, especially in the movie's second half. Emotionally stirring and impressively rendered, "Your Name" is a cinematic triumph and easily among Japan's best animated movies ever.
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Crunchyroll has really become the one-stop platform for all things "Dragon Ball," with every major series and several movies from the iconic franchise available to stream. Among the standout "Dragon Ball" titles on Crunchyroll is 2018's "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," the canonical sequel to the main "Dragon Ball Super" series. Shortly after the climactic Tournament of Power, Goku and Vegeta face Broly, a naturally gifted Saiyan warrior who can turn into the Legendary Super Saiyan. With Broly being manipulated by the evil Frieza, Goku and Vegeta will have to pull out all the stops to emerge from their showdown with Broly alive.
Whether you've sat down and watched every episode of "Dragon Ball Z" multiple times or are just looking for a concentrated dose of what makes "Dragon Ball" great, "Broly" delivers. Written and directly supervised by the late "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama, "Broly" is packed with hard-hitting action that never gets stale. Animator Naohiro Shintani gives the classic "Dragon Ball" characters a fresh art style while the escalating fights play out frenetically. There are a lot of fantastic "Dragon Ball" titles to enjoy on Crunchyroll, but "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" is an absolute knockout.
Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
The unassuming and endearing romance "Josee, the Tiger and the Fish" made waves when it debuted in 2020. The movie has marine biology student Tsuneo Suzukawa save a wheelchair-bound woman nicknamed Josee from a traffic accident. Touched by Tsuneo's noble character, Josee's grandmother invites him to regularly visit and care for her. Initially frustrated by Tsuneo's constant presence, Josee gradually begins to appreciate him and the two grow closer together.
"Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish" doesn't rely on intense melodrama or supernatural flourishes to get audiences hooked on the story. Instead, the strong budding romance between its leads does the trick amply, with the love story a natural outgrowth of Tsuneo and Josee finding themselves as adults. The closest the movie ventures into fantasy, with Josee's daydreams of diving into the aquatic worlds that Tsuneo studies, are stunningly and surreally rendered. But even the regular scenes around Osaka are warmly animated, elevating "Josee, the Tiger and the Fish" above its contemporaries.
Gintama: The Very Final
Hideaki Sorachi's "Gintama" is a wonderfully weird manga series, adapted into anime in 2006 and retaining its charming quirkiness. The story has aliens conquering Japan during its feudal period, resulting in a blend of modern technology with medieval Japanese culture, including samurai. Series protagonist Gintoki Sakata works various odd jobs to get by, making friends throughout the city along the way. The conclusive 2021 movie, "Gintama: The Very Final," has Gintoki and his friends take on the villainous Utsuro to stop him from destroying the planet.
While "Gintama: The Very Final" really works best for viewers at least familiar with the main "Gintama" series, there is enough spectacle to keep newcomers riveted. Despite the high stakes, the show's signature humor is retained while the art style is altered for more modern audiences. At its core, "The Very Final" provides the emotional payoff that "Gintama" fans had been waiting for for years, bringing the adventures of Gintoki to a close. Upping the ante while retaining its usual charm, "Gintama: The Very Final" is a satisfying conclusion to the cult hit anime.
Spy x Family Code: White
Tatsuya Endo's best-selling action comedy manga "Spy x Family" received its own anime series in 2022 and a spin-off movie, "Spy x Family Code: White," in 2023. "Code: White" is something of a side story from the main narrative, with protagonist Loid Forger continuing to pose as a family man in a rival nation. Loid is unaware his faux wife, Yor, is secretly an assassin while their adopted daughter, Anya, is a telepath. As an extension of his mission, Loid takes his family on a trip to a neighboring country, leading to more espionage intrigue and action.
"Code: White" captures so much of what makes "Spy x Family" such a thoroughly fun series in the first place. The seamless blend of action and humor is perfectly balanced here, with the latter often derived from Anya's antics. "Code: White" is also relatively accessible for those who haven't watched much of the main series, given its ancillary placement on the series. A solid distillation of what makes "Spy x Family" great, "Code: White" is just a thrilling ride.