Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle Ending Explained: The Volleyball Anime Reaches Its Emotional Climax

"Haikyuu!!" is one of the biggest anime in the world right now and certainly the biggest sports one — and it's easy to see why. This is the perfect gateway into sports anime, and a show that may make you fall in love with volleyball (even if you have never watched a second of volleyball) thanks to its sense of camaraderie, compelling and memorable characters, and ability to make any volleyball match seem like the most exciting life-or-death game in the world.

After four seasons of high school boys playing volleyball and making audiences emotional, "Haikyuu!!" is heading to its conclusion, with the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club facing the lights and finishing their final tournament together before the seniors graduate. To bring the story to a close, we're getting feature films that finish off the story, much like "The First Slam Dunk" did 30 years after the anime ended.

"Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle" presents a much-anticipated volleyball match, and whether you've just come out of the theater and are wondering how this is a movie and not just an episode or what happens next, or you want to be prepared for what this movie is and isn't before you head to the theater, let's break down the ending of "Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle."