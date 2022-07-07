Kazuki Takahashi, Creator Of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dies At 60

The world of anime and manga has just gotten a little smaller, as manga author and artist Kazuki Takahashi has died. The New York Times and other outlets report that the creator of the beloved "Yu-Gi-Oh!" franchise was found dead off the coast of Nago in the Okinawa Prefecture, where Takahashi was traveling alone. He was 60 years old. The Japanese Coast Guard reportedly found Takahashi in snorkeling gear and are now investigating the cause of death.

Takahashi debuted onto the manga scene in 1986 with an adaptation of "Go-Q-Choji Ikkiman" in Weekly Shōnen Magazine, but only got his first original work published in 1990 where his one-shot manga "Tokio no Taka" was published in the Summer Special edition of the incredibly famous and popular Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in 1990.

Of course, Takahashi is best known for creating the global sensation "Yu-Gi-Oh!" — a show now known for its spiky-haired protagonist who plays a rather complicated yet exciting trading card game of the same name when he gets possessed by the spirit of an ancient pharaoh.