One Piece Filler List: All The Episodes You Can Skip

"One Piece" is one of the biggest anime shows on the planet, a series of legendary reputation (and episode count) with unparalleled worldbuilding. For 25 years, the anime has adapted the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, which also follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they venture around the world in search of a mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" (all the while constantly getting involved in government-toppling shenanigans).

As popular as "One Piece" is, the anime does have a couple of big things going against it. First of all, the show suffers from airing in a timeslot aimed at kids, meaning a lot of memorable scenes and images from the manga end up being changed for the anime's broadcast — like Zeff no longer cutting off and eating his own leg (or Luffy no longer stabbing himself in the face).

The second big problem with the "One Piece" anime has to do with the fact that it's a weekly release — meaning, "One Piece" generally airs one new episode every week of the year. Though great for fans who don't have to wait months or years before the next season, the downside of a weekly rollout is that the anime is able to burn through plot much faster than the manga. Oda also notoriously takes too few breaks, while the TV schedule breaks for many different reasons throughout the year. Hence, when the anime catches up to the manga, we get filler. It's the same reason long-running shows like "Dragon Ball" have dozens of filler episodes.

So, whether you're trying to embark on the epic journey of catching up on "One Piece" before it finally reaches its inevitable end, or you've read the manga and are desperate for more Straw Hat adventures, here is a handy list of every filler episode on the show.