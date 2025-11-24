15 Best Movie Villains Of The 2020s (So Far)

Crafting an engaging movie villain can be a work of careful finesse. Whether it's balancing characters' innate human pathos with terrible actions, or weighing their irredeemable vileness with how much justice they'll receive on behalf of the audience, most villains need some kind of recognizable core of emotion that audiences can recognize and react to appropriately. The best villains always find a way to make an impression within their specific context: action/sci-fi thrillers, slashers, and animated comedies can often call for different flavors of antagonists, and should be judged accordingly.

In a time of immense social and political polarization, where incompatible worldviews define party lines, more and more people are increasingly seeing the world split between a divide of heroes and villains. In crafting this list, I noticed an outsized portion of the characters are purely bad people with little to no redeeming qualities — evil is evil, and that's that. It's a timely theme for a world in which terrible people seem to gleefully, spitefully rampage over ideas of civility, justice, and empathy. Maybe there is no redemption.

In no particular order, here are 15 of the best movie villains of the 2020s (so far).