Every Art The Clown Movie, Ranked (Including Terrifier 3)

The newest "Terrifier" film might be the bloodiest entry yet, but it's not quite the best (you can read our review here). A movie made by sickos for sickos (complimentary), "Terrifier 3" drops Art the Clown into a Christmas setting, and has him once again go up against "Terrifier 2" final girl Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera). With "Terrifier 2," writer-director Damien Leone strove to put some meat on these bloody bones and start crafting an actual story (more on that in a moment). For "Terrifier 3," Leone continues his attempts to expand the lore of the franchise, but in all honesty, it's a bit underwhelming. While I appreciate the effort, "Terrifier 3" feels directionless, and is even a slight step back after the highs of "Terrifier 2." Like the first "Terrifier" film, "Terrifier 3" meanders, clumsily moving from scene to scene before unleashing torrents of gore. Speaking of gore, if all you want out of these movies is the red stuff, then "Terrifier 3" delivers — it has the most gruesome kills in the series (a nasty scene involving a shower and a chainsaw has to be seen to be believed). Once again, David Howard Thornton is the true highlight, as this film features his most amusing Art the Clown performance to date. It's clear that in the end, Art is just a guy who really loves his job (killing people). On top of all that, Leone has also greatly improved as a filmmaker — this is the best looking film in the franchise.