Jacob Elordi Dismissed Reactions To Saltburn's Infamous Bathtub Scene As 'Prudish'

Audiences everywhere may have been grossed out by the infamous bathtub scene in "Saltburn," but Jacob Elordi thinks they're all being too prudish. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor compared the film to other media, which he claims is "far more extreme" — and he's right.

Barry Keoghan gave an outstanding performance in 2023's bleakest comedy "Saltburn," convincingly portraying a nervous fish-out-of-water working-class student among privileged Oxford elites before transforming into a deranged, obsessive killer. The film did suffer from that increasingly prevalent trend of essentially mashing two movies together and leaving audiences wondering how the first one ends. But otherwise, it was well-received and prompted a lot of buzz. It wasn't just the fact that its young star was excellent in the lead role of Oliver Quick, the film was downright salacious in parts, searing indelible images into the audience's collective cortex that will likely forever remain.

There was, of course, the part where Oliver enjoys ... er, congress with a grave site (a riveting scene that was improvised) or the moment where he "engages with" Alison Oliver's Venetia Catton at an inopportune moment in her natural cycle. But neither of these unhinged moments left quite the mark that the infamous bathtub scene etched into our memories. For those unaware, "Saltburn" sees Oliver simultaneously form a deep hatred for, and become obsessed with, Elordi's Felix Catton. As you might imagine, such a potent cocktail of emotions leads to some unusual behavior, such as when he secretly watches Felix pleasure himself in a bathtub only to sneak in and lap up the dregs of the bathwater as it disappears into the drain. All of which is just lovely, according to Elordi.