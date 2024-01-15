One Of Saltburn's Most Riveting Scenes Was Completely Improvised

This article contains spoilers for "Saltburn."

Of all the movies that came out in the final quarter of 2023, it was the psychosexual class thriller "Saltburn" that sparked the most conversation. Sure, the movie's questionable class commentary was kind of interesting, but for the most part people talked about the infamous bathtub scene, or the bloody night-time hookup between Ollie (Barry Keoghan) and Venetia (Alison Oliver). Many have argued that these scenes were for lazy shock value, whereas others have argued that these scenes weren't really that shocking at all.

Either way, these scenes definitely stick with you long after you've left the theater, and the graveyard scene is no exception. This is the sequence where Ollie grieves by the fresh grave of his friend/obsession Felix (Jacob Elordi). The sequence is a long shot of Ollie alone in the rain, crying on the recently-settled dirt. The shot goes on for what feels like three minutes, but within the first twenty seconds or so, when Ollie starts moving his hips a bit on the dirt, everyone in my theater seemed to understand (with absolute dread) exactly what was about to happen.

It's a wild scene: one that makes you disturbed by Ollie's behavior while also being embarrassed for him. The cemetery is a fairly open field, after all, so it's hard not to cringe at the idea of someone walking by and seeing what he's doing. Ollie is gradually revealed throughout the film to have a complicated, years-long plan to steal the Catton family's fortune — a plan that would've fallen apart right here if someone like Elspeth (Rosamund Pike) had come back to check on him. This was a massive potential blunder, so it's not a surprise to find out that it wasn't originally included in the script at all.