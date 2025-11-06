20 Best Movies Like Interstellar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Upon completing "The Dark Knight" trilogy, director Christopher Nolan set out on arguably his most humanist work to date. "Interstellar" isn't just another run-of-the-mill science-fiction flick. Instead, it looks at the lengths humanity will need to go to if we're to save the species, exemplified in Coop (Matthew McConaughey) leaving his family to find another habitable world.

Everything in "Interstellar" is grounded in real science, even if certain liberties were taken since no one knows what really happens when you go into a black hole. But even if you aren't into data and numbers, there's a touching story at the heart of "Interstellar" showing how indomitable the human spirit is. After watching "Interstellar," you should definitely give yourself some time to reflect on what it all means. After that, you can dive into any number of these fantastic movies like "Interstellar" that involve space travel, explore science in entertaining ways, or make you look at the universe differently.