The 15 Best Dystopian Novels Of All Time, Ranked

You may think the world's already pretty bad. Maybe you think we already exist in a dystopian world, but after you read some of the best dystopian novels ever, you'll see just how much worse it can get.

Dystopian fiction exists in contrast to utopian works. Whereas utopias conceive an idyllic world, dystopias examine what happens when society breaks down. It's usually a subset of science-fiction where something that exists in the real world has been taken to the extreme, causing mass suffering for most of the population. Environmental degradation, police states, or even the complete absence of free will are common aspects of the genre, using the story at hand to explore a darker world and how humanity can still manage to shine through.

From older books that have been scarily prescient to newer works that are already classics, these are the dystopian books to read to get the best handle on what makes this genre so important. Like the best dystopian movies of all time, these works can show us where we're heading, if we don't make significant changes to how we treat one another now.

Here are the best dystopian novels of all time, many of which have been turned into movies and TV shows