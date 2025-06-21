28 Years Later Secretly Adapts One Of The Greatest Horror Stories Ever Written

Repent, major spoilers are extremely f***king nigh. Read no further unless you've watched "28 Years Later."

When "28 Days Later" first arrived in 2002 and essentially kickstarted our modern obsession with the undead, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland couldn't have possibly envisioned what that scrappy little film would lead to in the span of over two decades. "28 Years Later" feels like the culmination of that creative partnership, leading to a zombie thriller that's both terrifying and surprisingly emotional. Not only does this legacy sequel actually get us invested in a whole new batch of characters (led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the stubborn family patriarch Jamie, Jodie Comer as his sickly wife Isla, and Alfie Williams as their son Spike), but it somehow introduces all sorts of new wrinkles to the genre that we might not have even anticipated. New types of infected, new additions to long-standing lore, and a truly bonkers ending that will leave audiences divided will garner all the biggest headlines — but don't overlook what may go down as the boldest and unlikeliest aspect of the year's most audacious movie.

That's because "28 Years Later" isn't merely a follow-up to both "28 Days Later" and "28 Weeks Later," but a secret adaptation (of sorts) of one of the most celebrated and acclaimed post-apocalyptic stories in all of fiction. Allow me to explain. Much of the first half of the movie plays out like a typical coming-of-age story set at the end of the world, where Jamie forces his son Spike out of his comfortable and isolated island home to venture out into the infected mainland. It seems like this rite of passage will take up the bulk of the runtime — the pair go exploring, something goes horribly wrong, and the two have to fight to prevent catastrophic events from happening to their home. Instead, the second half pulls the rug out from under us with one big twist: the infected are smarter and more socialized than we thought they were, as proven by that grisly pregnancy scene and everything that follows.

The result is a franchise sequel that sneaks in the best adaptation of author Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend" novel that we've ever seen.