15 Authors Who Hated Movie Adaptations Of Their Books

For an author, getting their book adapted into a film can be seen as a great honor. It's a way for their work to be accessible to a wider audience and hopefully spark or renew interest in the original work. While the common adage is that the book is always superior to the movie, it could be argued that many movie adaptations surpass the source material.

Still, there will always be novelists who wish they never got mixed up with Hollywood in the first place. It's understandable for an author to hate an adaptation if it completely misses the point of the book or is just plain bad. But some authors hate stone-cold cinematic classics for one different reason or another. It might be unavoidable to an extent, with authors feeling absolutely precious over their works than anything else. Even if a change is made for understandable reasons, the author may still prefer what they did first. These authors hated movie adaptations of their books regardless of what the general public might think.