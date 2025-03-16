Disney's Strange (And Misguided) Plans For An Animated Catcher In The Rye Movie

J.D. Salinger's 1951 book "The Catcher in the Rye" might be one of the most widely read American novels ever. Its protagonist, the 16-year-old Holden Caulfield, has become a model for adolescent angst, constantly expressing his disgust for the world and calling everyone and everything he objects to "phony." He feels he can still connect with certain individuals as he comes of age, notably younger kids, but that he is growing distant from the rest of the world. When asked what he wants to do with his life, Holden pictures a fantasy wherein he stands in a field of rye situated on top of a cliff. As children play in the rye, it's his job to catch them before they fall off the precipice. He is the catcher in the rye.

Salinger's book has been widely scrutinized and reinterpreted. It's as celebrated for its understanding of angst as it is pilloried for its nihilism, sex, and vulgarity. It's also been frequently censored, although many American high schools still assign it to students. "The Catcher in the Rye" became particularly notorious in 1980 when it was found in the pocket of the man who murdered John Lennon. (The assassin wrote in the book that it was his "statement.") A copy of "Rye" was similarly found in the possession of a man who tried to kill Ronald Reagan. Years prior, Salinger had withdrawn from the public eye, becoming a famed recluse and refusing to give interviews. These assassins only caused him to withdraw further.

"Rye" remains very popular, however, and many filmmakers have wanted to adapt the novel to the big screen in the decades since its release. Salinger forbid it, however, no matter who approached him. Artists ranging from Jerry Lewis to Jack Nicholson all expressed an interest in playing Holden Caulfield, but Salinger still said no. Weirdest of all, Walt Disney once considered making an animated version of "Rye" ... featuring anthropomorphic dogs.