Why Roald Dahl Absolutely Hated Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka

As most schoolchildren know, the novels of Roald Dahl are whimsical, delightful, and full of spite. Dahl's stories were rarely sentimental screeds about the magic of childhood, angling instead to describe how horrible kids have it. In most of Dahl's novels, adults are depicted as horrid and abusive, screaming at children and often physically harming them, all while the children live in poverty and destitution (see: "Matilda" especially, but also "James and the Giant Peach" and "The Witches"). Kids are only free once they stand up to the evil adults in their lives and find a way out of their miserable, Dickensian surroundings.

The films based on the works of Roald Dahl rarely capture the author's impeccable sense of childhood misery. The films, often made by American studios, tend to skew more traditionally "Hollywood," giving them happier endings, more action-packed scenes, and fewer moments of gentle, unusual whimsy. Naturally, Dahl disliked the films based on his books, mostly stemming from his overwhelming negative reaction to Mel Stuart's 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," based on Dahl's 1964 novel, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Stuart's film was something of a bomb when it came out, but was eventually rediscovered on home video, becoming a beloved classic to the children of the 1980s. Gene Wilder starred as Willy Wonka, and the famed comedian gave a notoriously unhinged performance as a kooky, reclusive chocolatier. After "Willy Wonka," Dahl became incredibly protective of his books, and typically refused to license them for adaptation during his lifetime (he died in 1990).

Dahl had several objections to "Willy Wonka," from the casting to the tone, feeling that Stuart wasn't doing his book justice. Thousands of kids may love the movie and it has become a classic for a whole generation, but you will not find Dahl as one of his celebrants. He would prefer that you just read his book instead.