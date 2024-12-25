What Happened To Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory's Charlie Actor Peter Ostrum?

Peter Ostrum was born in Dallas, Texas in 1957, but spent a substantial portion of his childhood in Cleveland, Ohio. It was in Cleveland that he began acting professionally, appearing in children's theater productions at the Cleveland Play House. The story goes that talent scouts from Paramount, sometime in 1970, were scouring children's theaters looking for potential actors to play the five central children in a film adaptation of Roald Dahl's confection-based 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The 12-year-old Ostrum was asked to pose for a few Polaroids and was recorded reading passages from Dahl's book into a tape recorder. He also sang "My Country 'Tis of Thee" as proof of his singing abilities. The pictures and recordings were then flown to New York and shown to the film's producers. Ostrum was perfect and beat out many, many other children for the role of Charlie Bucket. His experience on stage gave him an edge. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (retitled as to highlight the film's zany chocolatier played by Gene Wilder) was shot in Germany in the late months of 1970 and released in the United Stated on June 30, 1971.

"Willy Wonka" was critically lauded. Roger Ebert gave it four stars, comparing it favorably to "The Wizard of Oz." It wasn't a smash success in theaters, however, and actually faded into obscurity for many years. It wasn't until Paramount's distribution rights lapsed and Warner Bros. bought the film in the 1980s that it would become more popular. WB showed "Willy Wonka" on TV a lot and, when the VHS market exploded, widely distributed the film. A new generation discovered it and it became a popular cult sensation.

While that counts as a success story, 12-year-old Peter Ostrum likely wasn't happy that his movie tanked at the box office. Ostrum has given many interviews about his days on "Willy Wonka" and how his career stalled when he was still in high school.