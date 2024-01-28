The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

As fans of Mel Stuart's 1971 film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" can likely tell you, author Roald Dahl hated the film. His original 1964 novel, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," was, he felt, not a whimsical, sentimental story, but a Dickensian odyssey into a surreal landscape. Additionally, Dahl hated the casting of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, preferring British actor Spike Milligan. Too much was changed from his original text. Why adapt a book to screen, Dahl felt, if you're going to alter everything?

Despite the author's objections, Stuart's film became deeply beloved among the children who saw it in the '70s and '80s, and many grew up holding the film — which has plenty of Dahl-like bitterness and horror regardless — very close to their hearts. "Willy Wonka" eventually became part of the ever-churning nostalgia machine, and decades after its release, aging Gen-Xers were suddenly able to purchase piles and piles of tie-in merch. Heck, there are slot machines in Las Vegas themed after "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." It's surreal to think that a children's movie is being used as a gambling lure.

The film, for those who might require a reminder, is about a sweepstakes. The reclusive and secretive Willy Wonka, a renowned chocolatier, has hidden several golden tickets in his chocolate products. Children who find the tickets will be granted a tour of the Wonka factory. The winners are mostly selfish, horrible children. The protagonist — the impoverished Charlie Bucket — is the only one with a gentle heart.

Gene Wilder passed away in 2016 at the age of 83, but "Willy Wonka" starred numerous child actors who are still active performers to this day.