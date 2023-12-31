Why Some Theorists Are Suggesting Willy Wonka Was A Serial Killer

Throughout the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," we watched as multiple children were sent to their apparent deaths, and Gene Wilder's Wonka did not seem particularly concerned about any of them. One got the sense that it was part of his plan for Augustus Gloop to drown in that river of chocolate or for Veruca Salt to seemingly fall to her death down that garbage chute. The Oompa Loompas even had a whole choreographed musical number after each incident, with lyrics perfectly suited to the situation, so clearly this was all pre-meditated.

Luckily for the more squeamish in the audience, other versions of the story have clarified that the kids survived. The original novel and the 2005 version both gave the kids a quick appearance at the end, with all of them alive but traumatized. Most of them had their bodies altered, possibly forever, leaving them with plenty of time to think over their behavior and change their ways. It serves to teach a valuable lesson about being too bratty, chewing too much gum, or watching too much TV.

However, partly because the most famous version of the story doesn't clarify the kids' fates, there have been plenty of theories over the years that Wonka is indeed a serial killer and that these four kids aren't even the first children he's murdered in his factory. As one theorist has noted, "Several details hint that Wonka staged the tour and incidents according to each child's weakness, not unlike Jigsaw in the 'Saw' franchise." Even if he isn't a straight-up murderer, he is still "the epitome of creepy," another theorist wrote. One theory got even darker, speculating that Wonka was planning a murder/suicide with Charlie at the end.