Taylor Swift Joined A Star-Studded Cast For This Banned Book Adaptation

"I was lucky enough to get a small role in a movie that has an amazing cast. It's an amazing script," Swift told reporters at the time. "It's a beautiful story. And it's Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, a bunch of other amazing actors."

But while the movie was certainly star-studded, it did not get the critical acclaim Swift or the other actors seemed to expect. The main issue was that the movie took a fairly minimalist, ambiguous book and turned it into a standard Hollywood action movie. Main character Jonas was aged up from 12 to 16 so he could carry a romantic subplot absent from the book, and the conflict between him and the community was ramped up in a way clearly meant to cash in on the at-the-time recent popularity of "The Hunger Games" franchise.

The worst was how surprisingly immature the movie was despite aging up its main character. The book deals with a lot of complicated emotional situations, and the movie streamlines all of them into simple conflicts that leave the viewers with little to think about. It's especially disappointing given how boundary-pushing the book was. "The Giver" is one of the most frequently banned books in the country, in part because it presents sexual repression in a negative light. The book took plenty of risks with the handling of its themes; the movie took none.

It seems that when it comes to Taylor Swift acting appearances, her one CSI episode is still her shining achievement. Although sadly even in that category, she was outdone by Justin Bieber, who starred in two of his own CSI episodes in 2010 and 2011 as a psychopathic teenage killer. Bieber's CSI appearances went viral due to his character's chaotic final scene, which really seemed to be pandering to the anti-Bieber backlash at the time. But even if you liked Bieber, it was still fun to watch him play such a crazy role. If Bieber acting wild isn't peak TV, I don't know what is.