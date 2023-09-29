The Creator Cinematographer On Making The Epic Sci-Fi Film A Grounded Affair [Exclusive Interview]

I would love to dissect a specific sequence from the film, and the one I'm thinking of is when Alphie is in the lab, which I know is a real particle accelerator, which is crazy to me.

Yeah, one of the many examples of just some of the crazy location work that we did, and ending up in that situation was hilarious.

So I definitely want to hear about that, but also the transition between inside the sterile lab when Alphie goes up the ladder into the field because I think it's obviously a transformation. I wondered for you, approaching the lighting and just the look of those shots, how did you transition from that lab space to being outside in a field at nighttime?

That sequence was quite complex, because a portion of it was shot at a particle collider, but there are other portions of the underground AI lab that were shot in different places. I think there was six or seven different locations that all served as different components of that sequence. And some of them were set built, and some of them were other locations, and some of them were a mix of the two — there was a lot of VFX and ILM work to combine everything.

To be honest, on previous films I've worked on as a DP, you end up spending a little bit more time analyzing different scenes and different sequences on a scene by scene basis, and really creating an evolving visual look for a film that maybe corresponds to a character's journey or wanting to create a different sense or feeling for different spaces and create that delineation. And on this film, to be honest, for the first time, we did not adopt that approach. And the approach really was more about creating a tactile and believable reality for the entire movie.

So the lighting approach intentionally was pretty much the same, whether we were on a location in an interior or an exterior location like the field at night or a set build. The approach and the mentality that we adopted in order to light those spaces and how to shoot those spaces was kept the same. And that was in order to create a cohesive feeling and sense and atmosphere for the entire movie to feel like it was one believable lived-in world that no matter what space we were in.

Whether we were in the city, which was mostly shot in Bangkok, or in the countryside or the mountains or anywhere, the approach was the same because we wanted to create a cohesive aesthetic for the entire movie and to create an atmosphere and a vibe that the audience can settle into and be taken on that journey without actually being guided through an evolving visual style or anything like that. So that was very intentional, maintaining that consistency. And it was challenging at times, but that was part of the fun and the assignment of the movie — to find the different ways and the different levels we had to apply to lighting and tools and the crew in order to achieve that same consistency across the whole film.