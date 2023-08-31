One Scene In The Creator Recruited Actual Nuclear Physicists To Play Screaming Extras

Soon, the never-ending barrage of films based on existing IP will be briefly interrupted when "The Creator" debuts. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards is at the helm for this futuristic adventure, which explores the highly relevant issue of AI and its relationship to humans. But as well as touching on real-world issues and attempting to inject some humanity into its fantastical narrative, "The Creator" is also an all-out action spectacle.

In a behind-the-scenes video from Industrial Light and Magic, one of the VFX houses that worked on "The Creator," Edwards says, "My favorite cinema is very visually driven. It's not like a play. It's like a dream," adding that he'd aimed to create "a really insane, rich, visual journey." John David Washington, who stars as ex-special forces agent Joshua, certainly seemed impressed by the results, adding that he admired the "magical realism that [Edwards] was able to execute."

Edwards has spoken on numerous occasions about the films that inspired "The Creator," citing such epics as "Blade Runner" — another sci-fi project with a limited budget — and "Apocalypse Now," among others. Indeed, the director described his movie in the ILM clip as "a Vietnam movie mixed with robotic sci-fi." But this grand sci-fi adventure, which was reportedly made on a budget of $86 million, didn't have quite the budget of the last futuristic blockbuster John David Washington starred in — the $205 million "Tenet." As a result, Edwards had to find an economical way to bring his elaborate vision to fruition.