The Creator's Extras Didn't Know If They Were Playing Humans Or Robots

There is a lot of talk about artificial intelligence right now between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and some news outlets foolishly beginning to experiment with using it to write articles instead of actual journalists. For months, many people have been speaking out against things like ChatGPT for using existing art and writing to create new content. It's an ongoing debate with no signs of slowing down.

The upcoming film "The Creator," by "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards, tackles our fear of what's to come as computers develop sentience. In the film, which is set in the near future, there is a war going on between humans and A.I. after the latter set off a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles. Ex-special forces agent Joshua (John David Washington) is sent to kill the Creator, an A.I. who developed a weapon to end the war — and likely, humanity. However, this entity is in the form of a little girl.

In an interview with Empire about "The Creator," Edwards revealed that the extras in the film weren't sure if they were playing humans or robots in the film, and that's a wildly disturbing thing to hear, not for the actors, but for anyone reading this who is starting to look askance at their toaster. It's getting real, folks, and making A.I. look human is the best defense they have against us.