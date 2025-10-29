The Batman Comic Book Easter Egg In It: Welcome To Derry, Explained

Stephen King's novel "IT" was published in 1986, so the story's "present day" was the 1980s and the 27-years-ago past was the late 1950s (i.e. when King himself was the age of the Losers' Club). The "IT" films, directed by Andy Muschietti, moved the two eras decades up; now the past timeline took place in 1988-89, while the modern day was the contemporary 2010s.

Since Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) only awakens every 27 years, the new prequel TV series "It: Welcome to Derry" is set in 1962. To add some period flavor, the pilot episode shows that Teddy Uris (Mikkal Karim-Fidler) owns two DC comics of the era. (HBO and DC have the same parent company: Warner Bros. Discovery.)

One is 1961's "Detective Comics" #298, the first appearance of Matt Hagen, the second Clayface. Next year, the villain will be the focus of director James Watkins' "Clayface" movie, as played by Tom Rhys Harries, but he was really a film star before that.

The original Clayface, real name Basil Karlo, debuted in 1940's "Detective Comics" #40. He was a murderous actor who adopted the costume and name of a character he'd played in a horror film. (Note how Karlo's name is meant to sound like Boris Karloff, who was most famous for playing Frankenstein's Monster.)

Hagen's creators, Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, revived the "Clayface" moniker with a more intuitive meaning: he was a man transformed into amorphous, shapeshifting clay. "Batman: The Animated Series," and reportedly 2026's "Clayface," used the Hagen Clayface but with Karlo's actor backstory.

Is this Clayface cameo just to tease the movie? Though the Batman villain who Pennywise most obviously resembles is the Joker, remember that the Dancing Clown is also a shapeshifter like Clayface. Thus, Teddy gets a taste of the horror ahead of him.