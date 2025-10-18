The Flash Director Defends The DCEU's Most Infamous Bomb, Addresses The Ezra Miller Issue

How do you defend a box office disaster of super-heroic proportions like "The Flash?" The 2023 DC Extended Universe blockbuster was touted as something special and ended up making a paltry amount at the box office, offending fans with its uncanny, half-baked CGI, and was as big a mess plot-wise as the spaghetti multiverse demonstrated by Michael Keaton in the film itself. On top of all that, star Ezra Miller was not only arrested multiple times on assault charges in the lead-up to the film, but also faced some horrific allegations which involved grooming and abusing a teenager. Now, after previous attempts to exculpate himself, director Andrés Muschietti has once again defended his movie as being the victim of external forces.

The Argentine filmmaker spoke to The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast about the "Flash" debacle, revealing that he and his producing partner/sister Barbara Muschietti "just moved on" after the film's anticlimactic debut. "[We] understood that sometimes there's a headwind and a project that you dedicated a lot of work to," he continued. "And we're very proud of it. I think it's a good movie."

All of which is fair enough. Muschietti — who said he and his sister gave their "blood, sweat, and tears all the way to the end" for the film — has every right to be proud of his work. But it was the rest of his analysis that was particularly hard to take. The director seems intent upon shouldering precisely zero responsibility for the film's shortcomings in comments that either suggest he thinks "The Flash" is perfect, or that the parts that aren't perfect have nothing to do with him... the director.