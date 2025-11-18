13 Best Musician Cameos In Movies
There are plenty of musicians who have proven their talents not just on stage but on the screen as well. Beyoncé Knowles stunned audiences in "Dreamgirls," Lady Gaga won an Oscar for "A Star is Born," and even Ice Cube went from hip-hop icon to comedy star. While some may consider the best guest appearances in film to be the hilarious cameos in superhero movies and television, others prefer the much more sacred cameo by massive celebrities, especially musicians.
Their careers span the gamut of genre, from blues and rock n' roll to the modern worlds of pop and alternative. There are not only legends who've become household names but performers whose faces you may not recognize, even if you do know their voices.
Here are the 12 musician cameos in movies that made us say, "We're not worthy!"
13. Phil Collins in Hook
As Alec Baldwin's "30 Rock" character Jack Donaghy once said of liking Phil Collins' music, "I have two ears and a heart, don't I?" Not only is Collins the man who pioneered the sound of the '80s, he's also the genius behind hits like "In the Air Tonight," "Don't Lose My Number," and "Follow You Follow Me" for both himself and the band Genesis. Oh, and he also made the soundtrack for Disney's "Tarzan," some of the best movie music of all time.
Collins' acting career, however, was much less notable than his hit-making. One such example is the 1991 Spielberg film "Hook," in which a grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams) is thrust into returning to Neverland to save his children from his former nemesis, Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman). However, Collins' role is much less fantastical than you might imagine for a fantastic musician.
Shortly after the children are kidnapped by Hook, Peter is visited by Inspector Good, a detective played by Collins who isn't optimistic about getting their kids back. It's a brief, almost unnoticeable cameo, which makes the fact that Spielberg recruited one of the most seminal singer-songwriters of the 1980s for this nothing-burger of a role. That being said, it is a fun one to rediscover when you watch "Hook."
12. Gwen Stefani in The Aviator
15 years ago, "The Aviator" forever changed our perception of Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor, placing him in the center of a star-studded biopic of film producer and billionaire Howard Hughes. To count all the big names Martin Scorsese recruited for this film would take up this entire article, but the most surprising name on this list, particularly for a Scorsese film, was Gwen Stefani.
Stefani plays Jean Harlow, an iconic sex symbol of the 1930s who was signed as an actress by Hughes for a string of movies he produced, only for her to be dropped by the producer when he lost interest in her. Stefani's appearance in the film is tantamount to an extended cameo, accompanying DiCaprio's Hughes for the premiere of her first picture with him, "Hell's Angels."
After learning about Stefani through his daughter's interest in her band No Doubt, Scorsese invited her to audition for the role of Harlow. Though her role only involved a handful of lines of dialogue, Stefani put the work in to research the part, and depending on which critic you ask, the results are mixed. One thing's for certain though: Her physical embodiment of Harlow is enough to lend some serious star power to "The Aviator," as if it even needed it.
11. Paul McCartney in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Few films were as highly anticipated as "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues." The original 1984 film "This is Spinal Tap" essentially pioneered the mockumentary, exploring the behind-the-scenes drama of a fictional hair metal band during a controversial album release. Though over 40 years have past, original cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Rob Reiner reunited for "Spinal Tap II," but also brought in some familiar faces to lend their expertise to just how integral Spinal Tap are in music history.
One of those faces is none other than Paul McCartney, a Beatle himself, who stops by Spinal Tap's rehearsal to lend them advice for their impending reunion concert. Hearing the man who wrote "Yesterday" and "Hey Jude" claim that their song "Big Bottom" is comparable to literature is, to say the least, worth the 40 year wait for a "Spinal Tap" follow-up.
Though the sequel to the comedy masterpiece is a regrettable box office flop, getting to see some of the most iconic rock stars who have ever lived vouch for a band as dumb as Spinal Tap makes it one of this year's most underrated films. It also reaffirms that sometimes, getting to see the biggest musicians in the world be part of very dumb movies is a treat all by itself.
10. Alanis Morissette in Dogma
Kevin Smith's films are great at securing surprising cameos, from Stan Lee in "Mallrats" to George Carlin in "Jersey Girl." One cameo has a pretty funny story behind it to: Alanis Morissette as God in "Dogma," which stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as a pair of fallen angels attempting to earn their way back into heaven via a New Jersey church's purported loophole.
Though Morissette's iteration of God doesn't appear until the end of the movie, she's instrumental in stopping these anti-heroes from succeeding in their mission (with the help of Jay and Silent Bob, of course). Some could argue Morissette was an odd choice to portray God, but Smith particularly cast her for the ethereal nature she casts as a rock star.
As it turns out, the casting almost didn't happen, as Morissette initially passed on playing the role of Bethany (which went to Linda Fiorentino) out of fear. After a trip to India inspired her to face those fears, Morissette got in contact with Smith, who offered her the role of God, who he envisioned as "Canadian." While there will be major changes in how Smith approaches faith now that he's writing "Dogma 2," hopefully Morissette gets to reprise her role.
9. Huey Lewis in Back to the Future
One of the most iconic songs written for a movie is Huey Lewis and the News' "The Power of Love," from the iconic 1985 sci-fi comedy "Back to the Future." "The Power of Love" soundtracks Marty McFly's life as a high schooler, disqualified from his school's battle of the bands for being "too loud." Who is the judge of that competition that gives McFly this criticism? None other than Huey Lewis himself, in an uncredited cameo.
Though his singing voice might be more recognizable than his face, Lewis is unmistakeable in the scene, even dressed in a plaid suit with big, round glasses. He fits in well with the film's cabal of bookish adults scolding McFly for his rebellious behavior, which is only further juxtaposed by the teenager's friendship with local mad scientist Doc Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd with a wily hairdo and even wilier personality.
Once "Back to the Future's" epic box office run sparked an everlasting cinematic legacy, Huey Lewis and the News' song cemented itself as the backing track to a new generation of film fanatics. As if "The Power of Love" isn't iconic enough, Lewis even penned a second song for the soundtrack, "Back in Time," taking two of the best musical moments in a film that features an original guitar solo by Eddie Van Halen.
8. Danielle & Este Haim in Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson really took a chance on Alana Haim by casting her as the lead in his 2021 film "Licorice Pizza," a nostalgic love story between an ambitious teenager (Cooper Hoffman) and a directionless young adult. Though Haim had plenty of performing experience in her rock band, HAIM, carrying a film like this was a whole other wheelhouse, and she is a revelation in Anderson's trip back to the 1970s.
Not to be forgotten, Alana Haim didn't let her sisters and HAIM bandmates miss out on the fun. Este and Danielle both cameo throughout "Licorice Pizza" as... well, Este and Danielle, the on-screen sisters of their real-life sister Alana's character Alana. While they're not banging on drums or shredding the guitar like they do at HAIM concerts, Este and Danielle play the typical older and middle sibling roles for their petulant youngest sibling, supporting her friendship with Hoffman's Gary even when Alana feels unsure about it.
Of course, it's not too surprising that Anderson roped in the whole band for the film, given that he's directed several of their music videos ("Little of Your Love," "Summer Girl," "The Steps," and more) and has photographed two of their album covers ("Women in Music Part III" and this year's "I quit"). Oh, did we also mention he was a former student of HAIM's mother Donna (who, along with their father Moti, also appears in the film)?
7. Tom Waits in Bram Stoker's Dracula
Tom Waits has one of the most recognizable voices in American folk, but he's also put in his fair share of time as an actor, from cameos in comedies like "The Fisher King" to major roles in films like Francis Ford Coppola's "The Outsiders." One of his more notable roles in a film was another Coppola film, the 1992 adaptation of "Bram Stoker's Dracula."
In a star-studded cast including Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, and Winona Ryder, Waits plays Renfield, the familiar of Dracula whose servitude drives him to insanity, and later death by his former master. What's most impressive about Waits' performance in this is how, unless you already knew about his role in the movie, you might never assume that this peculiar character eating bugs off a plate is in fact one of the greatest American songwriters.
The entirety of Coppola's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" is a bloody, gothic delight, but Waits' scenes in particular are mesmerizing, albeit brief. Even his co-star, Richard E. Grant (who plays Seward), called Waits one of the greatest improvisers he ever worked with. Fortunately, it's not the only mesmerizing film role of Waits', who also steals scenes in "Short Cuts," "Seven Psychopaths," and "Licorice Pizza."
6. Quincy Jones in Austin Powers in Goldmember
Quincy Jones has been behind some of the greatest music ever recorded, including Michael Jackson's trifecta of "Off the Wall," "Thriller," and "Bad," but one of his greatest contributions was the music that made Austin Powers shagadelic. For a brief period of time, Mike Myers ruled the world with the "Austin Powers" films, all three of which included a theme written by Jones back in 1962, "Soul Bossa Nova."
In the third film, "Goldmember," Myers got to pay back Jones for lending him the iconic soundtrack to his "James Bond" spoof, during an extended opening credits sequence in which Powers tours the set of a movie based on his life starring Tom Cruise and Gwyneth Paltrow, directed by Steven Spielberg. It's a star-studded montage in which Powers even dance-battles a group of fem-bots led by Britney Spears. However, it's the moment where Powers breaks the fourth wall to introduce Jones composing the very theme that takes the cake for the best cameo in this movie.
It's even more impressive when you realize just how little Jones had ever appeared on-screen in his heydey. After "Goldmember," he didn't make a movie cameo until 2017's "Sandy Wexler," a Netflix comedy from Adam Sandler. At least Myers got to give him flowers for being the musical genius he was.
5. Mariah Carey in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" is a mockumentary by the Lonely Island, the "Saturday Night Live" trio behind songs like "Lazy Sunday," "D–k in a Box," and "I'm on a Boat." Years after leaving "SNL," they paired with Judd Apatow for "Popstar," telling the fake story of boy band breakout star Connor4Real (Andy Samberg), whose friction with former bandmates Owen (Jorma Taccone) and Lawrence (Akiva Schaffer) haunts his future failures as a solo artist. It's a film with non-stop laughs that made for the best comedy of 2016.
To give the mockumentary some very thinly-veiled believability, many famous musicians cameo in talking heads to help narrate the story of Connor's downfall, from old legends (Ringo Starr) to modern icons (DJ Khaled, Carrie Underwood, Usher). In the middle of them all, though, is Mariah Carey, who easily takes the cake as the film's best and most surprising cameo with one line near the beginning of the film.
After the opening credits are soundtracked to Connor4Real's biggest hit, "I'm So Humble," Carey appears lending her praise to the song by saying, "I instantly connected with that because I'm probably the most humble person I know." As if that wasn't enough, Carey appears again later in the film presenting a Poppy Award on-stage with Chris Redd's controversial Hunter the Hungry, in a gaff from the rapper that results in his much-deserved career downfall.
4. Billy Idol in The Wedding Singer
"The Wedding Singer" is considered one of the best Adam Sandler movies, following heartbroken wedding performer Robbie Hart, (Sandler) who rediscovers love when he agrees to play at the upcoming wedding of his crush, Julia (Drew Barrymore). True to its '80s setting, one iconic punk rocker makes a cameo in the film's third act: Billy Idol.
After learning that Julia plans to elope with her fianceé, Glenn (Matthew Glave), Robbie impulsively boards the same plane as her and is encouraged by several other passengers, including Idol, to confess his love to her. Though Sandler and Barrymore are giving incredible performances as Robbie sings an original song he wrote for Julia, Idol completely steals the scene with his physical intimidating of Glenn, uttering the iconic line, "Chicken or fish?"
To think, this cameo doesn't even give Idol the chance to sing his famous hit, "White Wedding," but maybe that's for the best (though the music video also makes a cameo on TV at one point). Letting Robbie's own song win the girl is exactly what the film needed, and giving him an alley-oop by recruiting a real, successful singer feels like the turning of luck Sandler's character has needed the entire movie.
3. Jack White in Walk Hard: A Dewey Cox Story
When you think of Jack White, you think of The White Stripes, but probably not one of the best Elvis Presley impersonators in film history. For a role that's been played by countless actors, from Austin Butler, to Michael Shannon, to Val Kilmer, Jack White delivered a perfect (albeit parodic) Elvis Presley in the 2007 comedy "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story."
A parody of music biopics, "Walk Hard" chronicles the career of John C. Reilly's Dewey Cox, featuring many cameos from comedians as famous musicians, including Paul Rudd and Jack Black as John Lennon and Paul McCartney, but also several real-life musicians as themselves, including Jewel and Eddie Vedder. However, White stands out among all these cameos with his impression of Elvis, who Cox bumps into backstage at his first concert and is seemingly threatened by, though admits he couldn't understand a word the King of Rock was saying.
Though many feel that this pitch perfect parody has ruined music biopics for them, White's truly incredible Elvis voice here is a marvel in a film that's filled with mostly bad-on-purpose impressions of famous music icons of the '60s and '70s.
2. Aretha Franklin in The Blues Brothers
Though it's often considered one of the greatest comedy films (and one of the greatest films set in Chicago), "The Blues Brothers" is above all else a tribute to R&B as a genre. Originating as a recurring "Saturday Night Live" performance by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, "The Blues Brothers" follows criminals Jake and Elwood as they set out to reunite their old band and raise $5,000 to save the orphanage where they grew up.
In between the film containing some of the greatest car chases in movie history, several blues legends make cameos as Chicago locals who join Jake and Elwood in elaborate musical numbers, as the duo explore the city in search of their long lost bandmates. While the likes of Ray Charles, James Brown, and Cab Calloway each bring the house down with their respective scenes, the film's most standout cameo is Aretha Franklin, who plays a soul food restauranteur that attempts to convince her husband not to re-join Jake and Elwood's group.
The song Franklin performs, "Think," is a single of the iconic singer's from 1968, and the way she performs it in this movie makes her worthy of the title "Queen of Soul." Given that both Franklin and Belushi have passed away, re-watching this scene proves bittersweet, but it never disappoints.
1. Alice Cooper in Wayne's World
Alice Cooper wasn't Wayne and Garth's first brush with celebrities. The "SNL" characters who ran a public access show had already lured musicians like Aerosmith and Madonna to Wayne's basement by the time their 1992 film hit theaters. Looking back on "Wayne's World" 30 years later, many of its topical jokes and musical references have aged like fine wine.
Among those moments is when Wayne and Garth get backstage passes to an Alice Cooper concert, where the rock star and his band perform "Feed My Frankenstein" for a roaring crowd. When Wayne and Garth venture backstage, after an expository security guard (played by Myers and Carvey's beloved "SNL" co-star Chris Farley) gives them a lot of extraneous info, they make it to Alice Cooper's green room.
In typical "Wayne's World" fashion, Alice Cooper and his band turn out to be a lot different than you might expect. Cooper regales Wayne and Garth with the history of Milwaukee and its Native American roots, prompting Wayne to say, "Hey, do these guys know how to party or what?" It's one of the funniest scenes in a movie that's chock full of funny scenes from beginning to end, and Cooper plays it perfectly straight.