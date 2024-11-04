One Of Quincy Jones' Best Pieces Of Music Made Austin Powers Truly Shagadelic

It is impossible to overstate Quincy Jones' influence on music and the music business throughout the second half of the 20th century. There wasn't a genre that Jones, who passed away yesterday at the age of 91, couldn't master as a composer, producer, performer, or all three. He kicked off his career playing trumpet for vibraphone god Lionel Hampton, served as trumpeter and music director for Dizzy Gillespie, and produced effervescent pop hits like "It's My Party" for Lesley Gore while expanding his range compositionally via jazz LPs and, perhaps most importantly, film music — a field where the African-American artist stood out among a sea of white men.

Curiously, there isn't as much serious scholarship on the work of Jones, which is rather astounding considering his seismic 1970s and '80s impact as a producer for Michael Jackson on two of the top-selling LPs of all time ("Off the Wall" and "Thriller"), as well as his pivotal role in bringing together some of the world's most famous (and, in some cases, egotistical) musicians for "We Are the World." Keep in mind we're just faintly scratching the surface of Jones' accomplishments over his astonishing seven-decade career. There's also his legendary collaborations with Frank Sinatra (that arrangement of "Fly Me to the Moon" you sing in the shower? That's Quincy), Count Basie, and Duke Ellington. And don't forget he brought "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a vitally important Black sitcom, to America's living rooms.

As for Jones' own music, there are so many brilliant albums boasting a wide variety of soundscapes, and so many film and television scores bursting with mood-enhancing cues and irresistible hooks. As far as I'm concerned, he composed the greatest sitcom theme song of all time with "Sanford and Son," but for many the theme for which he'll always be most fondly remembered was used in a couple of films prior to providing the groovy backdrop for the most incorrigibly rambunctious secret agent to ever shag his way across the silver screen.