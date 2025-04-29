Kevin Smith Has Been Writing Dogma 2, But There Will Be Two Major Changes In The Sequel

For the longest time, word about what might be happening with the 1999 Kevin Smith opus "Dogma" was nil. Trapped in the clutches of the Weinstein Brothers, it seemed that the original movie was likely to never be re-released in theaters or on physical or streaming media, never mind the long-rumored sequel coming to pass. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of Iconic Events and others, Smith has regained control of the film and as such, has embarked on a massive multi-city tour, showing a spiffy new restoration of the movie as well as appearing in super-sized post-screening Q&A sessions. Both this writer and /Film's Ethan Anderton were lucky to attend a couple of these screenings (in Los Angeles and Chicago, respectively), and got to hear some fascinating tales about the making of "Dogma" and its resurrection.

Although Smith mentioned at both screenings that he is currently working on a proper "Dogma" sequel, it was at the Chicago Q&A where he dished on some more specific details about what that movie might look like and who will be involved. To be clear, no script or treatment for the film has actually been written yet; Smith was keen to explain his writing process, which only involves a small amount of actual writing. As he said in the Chicago Q&A:

"Writing is like, sitting in your car, disassociating in traffic, going like, 'What would Jay and Silent Bob do?' and almost getting in an accident ...That's all writing, man. And then, by the time you get to a place to do this [mimics typing], for me, that's just kind of muscle memory. So, for the last six months, I've been whimsying what a 'Dogma II' could look like."

As it turns out, that "whimsying" as of now involves two major changes: a brand-new lead character, along with a shocking revelation about the fate of Jay & Silent Bob.