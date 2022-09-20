Here's Why You Can't Stream Or Buy Dogma, According To Kevin Smith

They say you never forget your first Kevin Smith movie, and for a lot of people, that film is 1999's "Dogma." While Smith broke onto the scene with indie darlings like "Clerks," "Mallrats," and "Chasing Amy," his religious satire came after the success of "Good Will Hunting," which helped break View Askewniverse favorite Ben Affleck and his collaborative partner Matt Damon into a whole new category of fame and acclaim. Adding stars like Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, and Alan Rickman to the cast only piqued audience interest even more, as did the controversy that surrounded such a "blasphemous" film. Many consider "Dogma" to be one of Smith's strongest entries in his filmography (this writer included), but younger generations have been unable to easily access the film, which has become ridiculously difficult to track down.

As of publication, "Dogma" is unavailable to stream (legally) on any platform, and unused, out-of-print physical copies will cost a pretty penny. Sure, you can run the risk of buying a used DVD or bust out the VCR and hope the VHS tape you snagged on eBay hasn't warped after all these years, but it seems ridiculous that one of the best films from one of the most easily identifiable directors in the industry can only be viewed after going on a "Jay & Silent Bob"-style mission.

Thanks to an interview with Smith over at The Wrap, he's finally confirmed all of our suspicions as to why "Dogma" has all but disappeared: It's because Harvey Weinstein is not only the human equivalent of the dead skin shavings from a foot heel file, but also because he was straight-up bad at his job.