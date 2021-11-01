22% Of Kevin Smith Fans Think This Is His Best Movie — Here's Why They're Right, Mostly

(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)

It's survey time again, folks, and this time we asked 588 human beings in the United States of America to pick which Kevin Smith movie they thought was the best. The filmmaker has a documentary about him, "Clerk," coming out in November, and he recently finished filming the long-awaited sequel to his "Clerks" series, "Clerks III." The New Jersey-born Smith rose to fame after making "Clerks" after hours at the convenience store where he worked. He went on to create the "View Askewniverse," a series of loosely connected movies set in New Jersey that featured profane dialogue, losers down on their luck, and a surprising amount of heart.

We asked our survey-takers to pick the best Kevin Smith flick out of some of his best, though "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "Red State" didn't make the cut. That's okay, because there's still plenty of great Smith stuff to choose from, from "Clerks" to the "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot."