Just as "Star Wars" has George Lucas, "Star Trek" has Gene Roddenberry as its visionary creator who brought its iconic science fiction world to life. Giving birth to "Star Trek" was a true labor of love for Roddenberry, though "The Original Series," as it came to be known, only ran for three seasons. However, as "Star Trek" found a new audience and grew, Gene Roddenberry landed a Hollywood first for his creative contributions, with television creators becoming actively associated with their properties. Roddenberry went on to successfully revive the franchise on television in 1987, though he only agreed to create "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in a fit of rage.

But we're not here to talk about "Star Trek" this time, at least not directly anyway.

Roddenberry worked on a number of television projects before "Star Trek" was officially picked up by the network. After "The Original Series" ended in 1969, Roddenberry was right back to work developing other television and film projects, some that were produced after his death in 1991. Like any creative endeavor, not all projects are created equal, with some of Roddenberry's work far superior — or far lacking — than the rest.

Here are Gene Roddenberry's non "Star Trek" projects ranked, including what capacity Roddenberry himself worked on each of them.