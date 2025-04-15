Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Created Two Forgotten Sci-Fi Shows Years After His Death

Gene Roddenberry was working as a Los Angeles cop in the mid-1950s when he began his writing career. He flew planes in the army during WWII, and famously survived three plane crashes. He was a commercial airline pilot for a spell before joining the LAPD. This is a wild backstory for a TV writer who would become best known for utopian science fiction. By the time he was a cop, "Star Trek" was still about a decade away.

Advertisement

Roddenberry's first writing gigs were, perhaps predictably, for crime shows like "Highway Patrol" and "Mr. District Attorney." For the bulk of the '50s and '60s, he contributed to the hit Westerns of the day, writing 24 episodes of "Have Gun — Will Travel," and one-offs of "Wrangler," "Whiplash," and "Boots and Saddles." He was a Tinseltown journeyman.

Along the way, Roddenberry wrote several pilots for TV shows that were never picked up. All of his ambitions pointed toward crime shows, military shows, and Westerns like "Sam Houston," "The Night Stick," "Defiance County," and "A.P.O. 923." Not only was "Star Trek" Roddenberry's first sci-fi project, but it was the first he managed to bring to air. After 15 years of struggle, he made a name for himself.

Advertisement

It took another few years, but "Star Trek" took off. As we know, it is a cultural institution to this day. Roddenberry shifted his focus to sci-fi, and began writing pilots for new sci-fi shows. Weirdly, none of Roddenberry's post-Trek pilots took off. Only "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a hit. After Roddenberry died in 1991, his family began digging through drawers, and found other sci-fi shows he had constructed but never pitched. His estate ended up pitching the shows posthumously, and the world was treated to two notable new sci-fi shows that kept the legacy going. Genre nerds are likely very familiar with "Earth: Final Conflict" which debuted in 1997, and "Andromeda," which debuted in 2000.

Both shows are actually kind of okay.