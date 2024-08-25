Gene Roddenberry Escaped Death Multiple Times Before Creating Star Trek

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry had a pretty impressive career as a screenwriter, developing one of the most influential and popular science fiction franchises of all time. His legacy through "Star Trek" is truly something, impressing his progressive, humanistic outlook upon the world through the ideals of Starfleet, but even without "Star Trek," Roddenberry is also a (somewhat) secret legend for having survived multiple plane crashes during his time in the military and as a commercial pilot for Pan American World Airways (Pan Am). His work on "Star Trek" is much better known, of course, but the incredible stories behind his near-death experiences as a pilot help afford fans a better understanding of the man who gave us Captain Kirk, Spock, and the whole beautiful, utopian universe of "Star Trek."

(Sure, he originally pitched "Star Trek" to studios as a space Western, comparing it to the popular series "Wagon Train," but his own idealism was bound to seep through.)

When it comes to Roddenberry's extremely eventful career as a pilot, the stars seemed to align to keep him around long enough to make "Star Trek" — though, sadly, not everyone he crashed with shared the same fate. It's no wonder that Roddenberry eventually left aviation, though not before he battled America's enemies and saved some lives.