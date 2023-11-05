Patrick Stewart Still Carries Regrets About His Relationship With Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry

Throughout his autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Patrick Stewart repeatedly emphasizes how Gene Roddenberry, the creator of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," didn't really think too much of him. Stewart relates, in detail, the extended process he went through to audition for the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Next Generation," and how Roddenberry routinely ignored him and remained non-communicative. One of Stewart's first meetings with Roddenberry was at Gene's house in Brentwood, California, and the actor recalled getting the cold shoulder. The Paramount staff and casting directors all liked Stewart, but Roddenberry was unimpressed. In William Shatner's informative, hour-long 2014 documentary "Chaos on the Bridge!," Roddenberry was said to have once proclaimed, early in the "Next Generation" casting process, that he never wanted to hear Patrick Stewart's name again.

Ultimately, Paramount and Stewart got what they wanted, and the actor would ultimately play Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons of "Next Generation," in four feature films, and in three seasons of "Star Trek: Picard."

Roddenberry passed away in 1991 at the age of 70, right at the beginning of the fifth season of "Next Generation." It seems that he was never entirely satisfied with the way the show turned out, and there was a lot of bitterness — at least in the early seasons — over who should be in charge of the show and how much influence Roddenberry could assert. The casting of Stewart was a sour compromise.

Stewart, of course, knew this and had something of an ambivalent relationship with Roddenberry as a result. He was grateful for the job, and was happy to play the role of Jean-Luc Picard, but he was never able to get around Roddenberry's dislike of his version of Picard. In "Making It So," Stewart elucidates.