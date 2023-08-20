Gene Roddenberry Originally Had No Interest In One Of Star Trek's Most Famous Characters

The world changed a lot in the 20 years that "Star Trek" was off-air. The Cold War was all but over when "The Next Generation" began airing in 1987. So, it made sense to reimagine the Klingons, who during "The Original Series" had been the USSR stand-ins to the Federation's America. Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross' behind-the-scenes book, "The 50-Year Mission," details how the "TNG" writers did so.

David Gerrold, a writer on "TOS" who returned for "TNG," pitched a Klingon First Officer on the Enterprise-D. The parallels to Spock (Leonard Nimoy) would be obvious; producer Robert H. Justman even suggested the Klingon be half-human.

But wait, Worf wasn't the first officer on the Enterprise-D. That's because this idea was vetoed by "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry. Roddenberry did not want to use the villains from "The Original Series" — his "TNG" production bible says Klingons and Romulans are verboten. Associate producer D.C. Fontana added that Roddenberry wasn't a fan of the "Star Trek" movies. To him, it seemed that "Roddenberry just felt that Klingons were totally black hats."

Four months later, Roddenberry approved the Klingon idea. Why? As a counter to Fontana's suggestion that there be a woman commander on the Enterprise-D. Gerrold, noting with bitter irony how misogyny had saved his idea, explained:

"Gene had been badly burned by women. He had a bitter divorce and she wanted half the money of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' He tends to generalize. If most of the women you meet are mean to you, you will get a feeling that all women are mean, even though it's not true. Maybe you just attract mean women."

Roddenberry wanted a young, Black actor for the part. The then-35-year-old Michael Dorn was cast and Worf was born.