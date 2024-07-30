Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Teamed Up With Paul McCartney For An Unseen Project

After "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, show creator Gene Roddenberry was dismayed. The series was hard-fought, but the ratings were never stellar during its initial run. Indeed, CBS was going to cancel the show at the end of its second season, but a massive letter-writing campaign kept it going for another year. "Star Trek," as most Trekkies know, didn't really its massive audience for a few years, after the series had been put into eternal syndication. Only then did fans start flocking to the show in earnest. It wouldn't be until 1972 that the first "Star Trek" convention would be held.

Roddenberry wasn't content to rest on his growing laurels, however, and tried out a few projects in the early 1970s, hoping to further explore his sci-fi interests. He loved to preach a philosophy of pacifism, as well as larger sci-fi themes about humanity's place in the cosmos ("2001: A Space Odyssey" came out in 1968, so it was also likely on his mind). In 1973, he created "Genesis II," a dystopian series about an underground tribe of pacifists and the modern man who was cryogenically unfrozen into their world. Then, in 1974, Roddenberry created "The Questor Tapes," a series about an android looking for its creator. Neither made it past the pilot episode.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Roddenberry's longtime girlfriend Susan Sackett recalled an additional Roddenberry project that never saw the light of day ... and it sounds wild. It seems that Paul McCartney, fronting his band Wings at the time, approached Roddenberry about a musical sci-fi project. McCartney was a Trekkie, so Roddenberry was his man.