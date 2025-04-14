Star Trek's First Failed Spin-Off Had A Longer Lifespan Than You Knew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most Trekkies would be able to tell you that the original series "Star Trek" episode "Assignment: Earth" was meant to be a backdoor pilot. "Assignment: Earth" heavily featured a then-new character named Gary Seven (Robert Lansing) a time-traveler from the 24th century. Gary Seven was discovered by the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise after it had traveled back to the 20th century for research purposes.

Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) briefly interact with Gary, but the bulk of the episode focuses on his adventures and the sci-fi widgets he has at his disposal. Gary carries around a futuristic, screwdriver-like device he calls a Servo and can teleport around Earth through a high-tech portal built into a vault in his office. He's accompanied by Isis — a cat who, in a mysterious turn of events, transforms into a humanoid woman (April Tatro) — and eventually gets a modern-day human sidekick named Roberta (Teri Garr), a secretary who stumbles upon his fantastical cave.

At the end of its second season, the future of "Star Trek" was still in doubt. A letter-writing campaign was the only thing that saved it from being canceled, forcing NBC to give the show a third season. If "Star Trek" had failed, though, creator Gene Roddenberry had "Assignment: Earth" as a backup series all ready to go. Hence, when "Star Trek" was rescued, plans for the Gary Seven TV show were shelved. It was the last time anyone would hear of Gary Seven until (bafflingly) an episode of (the very cluttered) "Star Trek: Picard" in 2022.

Of course, since Trekkies love expanded universe lore, Gary Seven did have a life outside of official "Star Trek" canon. The character has appeared in numerous comic books and was mentioned in several of the extant "Star Trek" novels. The Gary Seven TV series might've never come to be, but we kind of got one anyway.