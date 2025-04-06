Star Trek's First Proposed Spin-Off Could Have Changed The Franchise's Trajectory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the "Star Trek" episode "Assignment: Earth" (first aired March 29, 1998), the Enterprise travels back in time to the year 1968 — something, it seems, the Enterprise can just do — for historical research purposes. While in hiding out in orbit, however, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) detect that someone else nearby is using super-advanced transporter technology, meaning they aren't the only time travelers in the vicinity. Interrupting a transporter signal, the Enterprise beams aboard a handsome and mysterious stranger holding a black cat. This is Gary Seven (Robert Lansing), a time traveler from the 24th century, which is a century beyond from where Kirk came from.

Gary Seven announces that he is on a mission of his own, and that it is of the utmost importance. It involved taking over control of a nuclear missile, however, so Gary doesn't seem very trustworthy. Gary also has to deal with the suspicions of a secretary named Roberta (Teri Garr), who has access to his office. Gary's office, by the way, is outfitted with a secret high-tech computer, and has a bank vault with a transportation portal inside. Gary also makes use of a palm-sized, screwdriver-like tool that he calls a Servo, and his cat, named Isis, occasionally turns into a humanoid woman (April Tatro). When Gary uses his computer, he refers to himself as Supervisor 194, so he is clearly part of some time-traveling bureaucracy that regularly sends agents on temporal missions.

I assure you that "Assignment: Earth" is an episode of "Star Trek," even if it did suddenly just became "The Gary Seven Show." Kirk and Spock are in it, but Gary is the protagonist, and the bulk of the episode's runtime is devoted to his personality and talents. It may not shock the reader, then, to learn that "Assignment: Earth" was deliberately constructed as a backdoor pilot for a Gary Seven-based "Star Trek" spinoff.