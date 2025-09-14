After Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry Made A TV Horror Movie That Should Have Become A Franchise

After "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, show creator Gene Roddenberry went through a prolonged period of struggle. His TV career up to that point had mostly involved writing Westerns and cop shows, usually finding steady gigs as a writer-for-hire. Not only did "Star Trek" change the industry's perception of him — he was now a sci-fi guy — but he was associated with its failure. In 1969, the cult audience for "Star Trek" was still rather small, and fan conventions weren't yet common.

Throughout the 1970s, Roddenberry tried, unsuccessfully, to get other major TV and film projects off the ground. In 1971, he wrote the ultra-sexual serial killer thriller "Pretty Maids All in a Row," starring Rock Hudson and Angie Dickinson, and while that film is bonkers and enjoyable, it was hardly a hit. In 1973, he created a post-apocalyptic TV series called "Genesis II," but that never got past its pilot episode. Ditto 1974's "The Questor Tapes," a drama about a hyper-advanced android, and "Planet Earth," a second post-apocalyptic drama, this time with John Saxon. All of these pilots were eventually aired as TV movies. If you haven't heard of them, don't worry. They weren't terribly popular, and remain footnotes in Roddenberry's career.

In 1977, Roddenberry decided to try something a little different. He attempted to create a high-profile detective series that was reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes, featuring a stalwart detective named William Sebastian (Robert Culp) and his intelligent sidekick Dr. Hamilton (Gig Young). This time, though, the detective would delve into the world of the supernatural, fighting cults and wizards. The series was called "Spectre," and it remains the most fantastical thing Roddenberry has ever produced. "Spectre," like all of Roddenberry's 1970s TV shows, never made it past the pilot, airing as a TV movie in America and given a theatrical release overseas.

It's also kind of awesome. It's certainly ambitious.