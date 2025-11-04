How To Watch The Boys In Order (Including The Spin-Offs)

Although "The Boys" started simple enough, in spring 2022, things got complicated. First, the franchise released "Diabolical," an animated anthology show featuring canon moments from the pasts of the main show's characters. Then there came the announcement of "Gen V," a spinoff series taking place alongside the events of the ongoing main show. Now there are two other spinoffs in the works: "The Boys: Mexico" and "Vought Rising," whose release dates have not been announced yet.

As of 2025, the recommended viewing order for the franchise is somewhat clear:

"The Boys" seasons 1-2

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical"

"The Boys" season 3

"Gen V" season 1

"The Boys" season 4

"Gen V" season 2

Throughout the next few slides, you'll get a detailed explanation of why this order works so well, even beyond mere chronology. We'll also explore the comic series (which is also called "The Boys") that the TV show is based on. The comics were written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson; the TV show keeps certain plot points from the comics, but it's mostly its own separate thing.