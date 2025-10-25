Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 Wasn't The Box Office Flop You Think It Was

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I should've realised the deception involved in bringing me in was a warning sign that things might go awry." Those are the words of director Joe Berlinger, reflecting to Yahoo in 2020 regarding his much-maligned sequel, "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2." At the time, Berlinger thought he was heading to the offices of Artisan Entertainment to pitch a documentary he was trying to get off the ground.

Instead, the executives revealed they wanted him to direct a sequel to "The Blair Witch Project," which made nearly $250 million at the global box office against a tiny $60,000 budget, becoming an unexpected sensation in 1999. There was deception, but it also represented an opportunity for Berlinger to get into the world of narrative features, piggybacking off of one of the most financially successful films in cinema history.

The result? A critically panned sequel that couldn't come close to competing with its game-changing found footage predecessor financially. All the same, it was still a success for the studio, at least in terms of dollars and cents. Despite its lousy reputation, the movie was by no means a flop.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2" in honor of its 25th anniversary. We'll go over the unusual process that led to its creation, the messy production, what happened when it hit theaters, what transpired in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?