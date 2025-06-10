Kingdom Of Heaven: The Differences Between The Theatrical & Director's Cut

When "Kingdom of Heaven" dashed into theaters in 2005, it carried an enormous amount of hype. Not only was it Ridley Scott's first full-blown epic since the box office and Oscar phenomenon "Gladiator," released five years prior, but it featured an astonishing cast — Orlando Bloom, fresh off "Lord of the Rings," Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, and Liam Neeson — boasted handsome production values, a terrific trailer, and an intriguing concept. Who didn't want to see the director of "Gladiator" tackle the Crusades?

Well, as it turns out, not too many people. "Kingdom of Heaven" cost a reported $110 million to produce (excluding publicity and advertising) and opened to a modest $19 million in the United States, en route to a disappointing $47.5 million domestic total. Ouch. Internationally, the picture fared better, collecting $171 million to raise its worldwide gross to $218 million — not terrible, but a far cry from "Gladiator's" impressive $451 million take. Moreover, critics weren't impressed with "Kingdom," with only 40% of critics awarding it a positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.

And that was that.

Except, as with several of Scott's lucrative filmography, a lengthier cut exists that delivers the epic motion picture everyone expected. Thankfully, by December of that same year, Scott, who regrets the theatrical cut, debuted the 194-minute "Director's Cut," to critical acclaim mere months after bombing at the box office. What changed? In case you haven't watched it already, here are the biggest difference in the newer edition. Read!