Movies That Found Success After Bombing At The Box Office

Making a successful movie in Hollywood is a challenging feat for even the best filmmakers. Then again, sometimes even the greatest cinematic endeavors get overlooked as a result of circumstances beyond their control. For every surefire hit like "Jurassic Park," "The Avengers," and "The Dark Knight," there exists a handful of pictures moviegoers ignore before discovering them years, even decades, after their initial release.

Classics like "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Office Space" failed miserably at the box office but eventually became beloved cinematic treasures after hitting home video and cable. Others, like "Hocus Pocus," steadily accrued a devoted fan base over time, while "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" fell flat on its face but quickly reworked itself into a campy treat audiences could participate in, leading to prolonged success.

While there are too many belated hits to list in this article, we've compiled a handful of our favorite movies that found fame and fortune after bombing at the box office, ranked in no particular order. Chances are, you've seen many of the titles presented here, but you might be surprised to learn that some of your favorite motion pictures were disregarded in cinemas. Read!