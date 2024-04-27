Blair Witch Movies Ranked

It cannot be overstated what a seismic event the original "Blair Witch Project" was. While the internet was around at the time (there was even a Blair Witch website), it wasn't quite what it is today. And yet, this original faux documentary, directed and edited by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez and starring then-unknowns Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard as fictionalized versions of themselves, was able to build a massive amount of hype through word of mouth and festival screenings. Before the film found its way to theaters, rumors swirled that this was going to be the scariest movie of all time. On top of that, it was real!

It wasn't real, of course. And yet for months even after the film was released, people thought that Donahue, Williams, and Leonard were really missing, and that the footage they shot was entirely 100% authentic. It's not, and yet, it feels genuine. We never really see anything, but there's a palpable sense of dread blanketing the movie as our three film students get progressively more and more lost in the woods. The power of suggestion goes a long way, and piles of rocks and little stickmen suddenly become omens of doom. Using some planted interviews with "locals," those aforementioned made-for-TV faux documentaries, and some books, "The Blair Witch Project" was able to build up a brilliant, effective, and frightening mythology that still endures to this day. We know the movie isn't real now. But that doesn't make it any less scary.