Why Scott Derrickson Made Sinister Instead Of Ghost Rider 2 [Exclusive]

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson can seemingly track his reputation as a director by what projects he was offered following any one of his movies. After writing the modest 2000 horror sequel "Urban Legends: Final Cut," Derrickson had an opportunity to write and direct the newest installment in a popular film series. Sadly, "Hellraiser: Inferno" went straight to video and was not terribly well-received by "Hellraiser" fans. In 2004, Derrickson garnered a story-by credit on Wim Wenders' post-9/11 drama "Land of Plenty," which, in terms of genre, was quite the gearshift. "Landy of Plenty" never emerged as an arthouse darling and the director moved back to horror to make "The Exorcism of Emily Rose." On a budget if $19 million, that film made $145 million worldwide in 2005.

In an upcoming oral history of Derrickson's "Sinister" compiled by /Film's own Ryan Scott, the future "Doctor Strange" filmmaker says he "was a big darling around town" following the success of "The Exorcism of Emily Rose."

The darling status afforded by "Exorcism" appears to have opened doors for Derrickson, and his next project was a high-profile, studio-backed remake with an $80 million budget. 2008's "The Day the Earth Stood Still" came packaged with a big movie star, Keanu Reeves, and the imprimatur of the 1951 sci-fi classic. That film was not a box office hit, and was not well-liked by audiences or critics (the film holds an inauspicious 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The reception, it seems, stymied his career for a moment.

And almost led him to a superhero sequel.