The first Emmy Awards took place on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club. The ceremony only recognized shows produced and aired in Los Angeles, and a total of only six awards (none for acting) were given out that night. Today, the Emmys hand out 26 awards, 12 of which are for acting.

Originally a homegrown show, the Emmys have grown in prestige, generating an industry of their own. Like their movie counterpart, the Oscars, the Emmys require campaigning on the part of actors and networks/streamers, a ton of PR management, and a whole lot of money. Because of this, the Emmys don't serve as an objective marker of talent. Awards can be political, and voters don't always make decisions based on merit alone. Components like an actor's overall standing in the industry or the meta-narratives crafted about their career trajectories often factor into the voting process.

The Emmys have handed out hundreds of acting awards over the years, and looking back, not all of them were the right choice. Sometimes the Emmys honor veteran actors over younger performers who delivered better performances. Other times, flashy newcomers overpower pros who deserve recognition. We've created a list of 15 actors who didn't deserve their Emmys — not because they're untalented, but because looking back, it just shouldn't have been their year.