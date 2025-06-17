The Eerie Severance Fan Theory That Patricia Arquette Agrees With

The opening theme song for the corporate dystopian series "Severance" is as eerie as the show itself. Composed by Theodore Shapiro, the "Severance" theme begins with a repeated bass piano note, alternating with a string of semi-dissonant, jazz-like chords. The unharmonious chords imply a lot about the series that viewers are about to watch. This will not be comforting, the music warns; this will be unnerving and unbalanced. You may think you have a solid foundation to stand on with those bass notes, but the jazz chords offer an element of gentle inner chaos. Shapiro was able to communicate all of that in just a few seconds of music. It should be noted that he won an Emmy already for its composition.

Thematically, those first few notes house a further meaning. Because the left hand of the pianist is playing the bass notes, and their right hand is playing the jazz chords, one might say that the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing. One hand is controlled, while the other isn't. This plays into the premise of "Severance," which follows several characters after they have had their memories surgically "severed" before going into work at the mysterious company Lumon. The show centers on a certain kind of brain implant that erases a Lumon employees' memories when they arrive at the office. They work all day with no knowledge of their lives in the outside world. At the end of the day, the chip deactivates, and their non-work memories return, while their office memories are repressed.

The memory dichotomy effectively creates two people in the same brain, an "innie" and an "outie." What you end up with is two personalities in a single body, a little like the left and right hands of a pianist. In fact, this very theory was proposed by a TikTok user named Djivvi, whose video was watched by the "Severance" cast in an amusing on-camera interview hosted by Entertainment Weekly. The show's actors were impressed by Djivvi's analysis, and co-star Patricia Arquette, in particular, was in total agreement.